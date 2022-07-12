Chelsea aiming to hijack mega deal as they retain interest in Cristiano Ronaldo

Blues eyes up a marquee signing to start new era

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is eager to make a statement signing after buying the club from Roman Abramovich – and three A-list names are at the top of his wanted list.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski appears to have set his heart on a move to Barcelona this summer, but the Catalan giants have struggled to agree a deal to sign the prolific Polish striker.

Now it has emerged that Chelsea are also interested in signing 33-year-old Lewandowski, who has made it clear that he wants to leave Bayern after scoring a staggering 344 goals in 375 appearances for the club over the last seven years.

Bayern have already replaced Lewandowski by signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool, but it remains to be seen where one of Europe’s most prolific marksmen will end up at the end of this transfer window.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Lewandowski and he has also expressed his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been offered to Chelsea as he looks to plot a way out of Manchester United.

There are suggestions that Tuchel is reluctant to sign 37-year-old Ronaldo as he would only offer a short-term fix to the club's goal scoring problems, yet Lewandowski could be a player to bank on for the next two or three years.

Another name being linked with Chelsea is Brazilian superstar Neymar, but it seems unlikely that Tuchel would want to be reunited with a player he is believed to have had some trouble managing during his time in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner are all being linked with a move away from Chelsea, with the stellar signing Boehly is keen to make likely to be one of the big stories of the summer with the new season now less than a month away.