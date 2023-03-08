Cheeky John Aldridge tweet goes viral as he mocks Man United striker

United’s 7-0 drubbing at Anfield on Sunday sent shockwaves through the game.

Liverpool goal scoring great John Aldridge revelled in his former club’s 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday and he has been back at Anfield to revel in the moment.

United’s pain has been contrasted with joy from Liverpool, with Aldridge doing his bit to tidy up the mess after United's demolition.

One of the stories emerging from the game was an apology from United striker Wout Weghorst, after he touched the ‘This Is Anfield’ sign before he walked onto the pitch on Sunday.

The Dutch forward posted on his Instagram account: “Normally I never react on media topics, but for this one it’s worth it because you amazing Manchester United fans are important to me. So I just want to clarify the video that is doing the rounds.

"From the National team I know that Virgil (van Dijk) always touches that sign and the only intention I had was to stop him touching it and wind him up before the game.

“As a child I always supported FC Twente, and as a proud player now for Manchester United, my dedication to this incredible club can never be questioned.”

Sunday World columnist Aldridge has now responded to that story by doing his bit to clean the sign after it was touched by the United player.

The shockwaves from Liverpool’s hammering of their great rivals have reverberated around the football world in recent days, with United boss Erik ten Hag speaking to the media for the first time on Wednesday as his side prepare to return to action.

“We have to set conclusions and that’s what we did,” Ten Hag said, having held a debrief on Monday with the players about the Anfield annihilation.

“Of course we talked about (it) and we have seen that game and set the right conclusions. From there on we have to reset and bounce back.”

Ten Hag rejected the notion that the players had let him down against Liverpool, saying “we are in the same boat” before adding “we make a mess on Sunday and we have to deal with that”.

“I think the players reflected well,” the United boss said. “But we also know when you go in a season setbacks will always be there and it was a huge setback. Clear.

“But when you had a run of 23 games with one loss, now that was the second, but the way there was a lot of lessons in it and that can help us for the future.

“That’s the positive out of it, how negative it is. We were really below average, especially mentally wise. We have to take that lesson.

“We want to be a big team, we want to win trophies so then you have to act different.

“After Sunday we got a big lesson and we take that but now we have to move on and look forward.

“That is the way we treated it. Now all the energy, all the focus has to be on the next game.”