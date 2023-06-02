Champions League final referee under investigation for ‘far right’ links
UEFA will decide on Friday whether to replace Champions League final referee Szymon Marciniak due to his alleged links with a far-right movement in Poland.
Marciniak is being investigated by UEFA after it was claimed he spoke at a recent event organised by a Polish far-right leader Slawomir Mentzen.
UEFA appointed Marciniak last month to referee the Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.
European football’s governing body said: “UEFA is aware of the allegations surrounding Szymon Marciniak and is seeking urgent clarification.
“UEFA and the whole football community abhor the ‘values’ that are promoted by the group in question and takes these allegations very seriously.
“A further announcement will be made (on Friday) after reviewing all the evidence.”
Mentzen, co-chairman of the Confederation party, launched the political slogan ‘We stand against Jews, gays, abortion, taxation and the European Union’.
Anti-racism group Never Again has urged UEFA to drop Marciniak after claiming he had promoted and was one of the keynote speakers at an event held by Mentzen at the International Congress Centre in Katowice.
Marciniak, 42, became the first Polish referee to take charge of a World Cup final in Qatar last December when Argentina beat France on penalties.
He refereed the second leg of City’s semi-final win against Real Madrid and has taken charge of seven other Champions League fixtures.
Today's Headlines
vigilante attack | Three convicted after attacks on guards at repossessed Roscommon farmhouse
'VITAL COG' | Dublin personal trainer charged with €3.9m cannabis haul is granted bail
Ring Sting | Woman tried to swallow engagement ring when told it was being seized as part of CAB probe
global reach | Ireland joins forces around the world to take down sex trafficking gangs
kingpin | Brother of missing crime boss Sean Dunne named in court as key link to Sligo gangs
relevant clue | Materials collected in Madeleine McCann reservoir search in Portugal sent for analysis
CAB FEAR | Man (48) arrested after taxi driver’s 'gun threat' to passenger
Sco Sorry | Phillip Schofield says he’s ‘lost everything’ in the wake of his secret affair
LAUGHING ALONG | Comedian Emma Doran says she loves life on the road after quitting her office job
Bank Holiday Treats | Lionel Richie, Forbidden Fruit, Soft Cell, Wagatha Christie and more — what’s on in Dublin this week