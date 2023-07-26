new Hoop | 

Celtic sign Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki on five-year deal

By PA Sport Staff

Legia Warsaw defender Maik Nawrocki has joined Scottish champions Celtic on a five-year deal, the Bhoys have announced.

German-born Poland Under-21 international Nawrocki has joined the Glasgow club, subject to international clearance, after helping Legia win the Polish Cup last season by scoring the winning spot-kick in a penalty shootout victory over Rakow Czestochowa.

Manager Brendan Rodgers told the club’s official website: “It’s another very good signing for us and we’re delighted to have brought Maik to the club.

“He’s a very highly-rated young player and someone who we believe will be a great addition to the squad.

“He’s also a player I am very much aware of, having seen him play for Legia Warsaw in the Europa League, and I know he was very keen to move to Celtic, so we’re looking forward to working with him.”

Nawrocki, a product of Werder Bremen’s youth system, said: “Celtic are a famous club throughout the world and, of course, they’re very well-known in Poland, having had a number of Polish players in recent years, so I know just how big this club is and how incredible the supporters are, and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans and experience that for myself.”


