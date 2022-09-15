Celtic fans display ‘f*** the crown’ banner before Champions League clash

A banner reading ‘F*** the crown’ was seen in the Celtic supporters’ section before the start of the game at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego.

A section of Celtic fans attending this evening’s Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Polish capital Warsaw unveiled a banner with an offensive message directed at the British Royal family.

A banner reading ‘F*** the crown’ was seen in the Celtic supporters’ section before the start of the game at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego.

Another banner reading: ‘Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan’ refers to the man who twice broke into Buckingham Palace and on the second occasion in July 1982, he wandered into the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth II before being apprehended by security staff.

BT Sport subsequently apologised to viewers after accidently showing footage of the banners.

The incident happened less than a week after Shamrock Rovers fans were filmed singing an offensive chant on the death of Queen Elizabeth II during the Hoops' Europa Conference League clash with Swedish side Djurgardens at Tallaght Stadium.

On the pitch, Celtic could not build on a dominant start to their Champions League contest against Shakhtar Donetsk as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw in Poland.

Reo Hatate’s run beyond the home defence led to Celtic taking an early lead but Mykhaylo Mudryk equalised against the run of play in the 29th minute.

Ange Postecoglou’s men survived some more pressure before reasserting their superiority after the break.

However, substitute Giorgos Giakoumakis missed the best in a series of opportunities for Celtic to claim their first European win of the campaign.

Having also squandered chances during their opening defeat by Real Madrid, Celtic now face another trip to RB Leipzig.

The point continued Shakhtar’s positive start to Group F following their shock win over Leipzig last week.

The Ukrainian side, who have been displaced from their home stadium since 2014, attracted a near capacity crowd of close to 30,000 in Legia Warsaw’s stadium but the vast majority of noise came from the away fans.

There was no minute’s silence for the Queen following discussions between both clubs and UEFA but both sets of players wore black armbands.