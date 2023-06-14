Celtic fan Parrott aiming to revive Spurs career under new boss Postecoglou

Troy Parrott has not given up hope on reviving his Tottenham career with the Celtic fan hoping to make a positive impression on new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Parrott made his Spurs debut at the age of 17 in September 2019 when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge and a league debut followed under Jose Mourinho, but he has spent the last three seasons out on loan with spells at Millwall, Ipswich, MK Dons and Preston.

The Dubliner scored three goals for Preston in the Championship this term, a return that he accepts was disappointing, though it was also an injury-interrupted campaign.

Parrott has two years remaining on his Spurs contract after agreeing an extension before the Preston switch and he feels that a change in the dugout offers the opportunity to clean the slate.

He has yet to speak with the Australian after his capture from the Scottish champions was confirmed. “Not yet, obviously it’s only been a recent thing,” said Parrott, speaking at the Irish training camp in Turkey ahead of Friday’s Euro qualifier in Athens.

“I’ll go back there in pre-season and try and show him what I can do. Definitely, I want to play there so, whatever steps I have to take to get there, I’m willing to do it.

“I support Celtic, I’ve watched quite a few of their games, he seems like a good manager, it seems like he wants to play good attacking football, so we’ll see what happens.”

The 21-year-old has been back at Spurs HQ training and lining out with their U-21 team after the loan finished and he was first choice for Ireland in the June window last year.