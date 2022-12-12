British TV analysts under fire for ‘bizarre’ England World Cup comments

Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another against reigning champions France on Saturday night as their World Cup dreams ended

England's Harry Kane misses from the penalty spot during the FIFA World Cup Quarter-Final match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar. Picture date: Saturday December 10, 2022. — © PA

The post mortem into England’s latest World Cup exit is in full flow, with the future of manager Gareth Southgate a subject of heated debate.

Southgate will take time to consider his future as the England manager deals with conflicting thoughts after what he admits has been an often difficult last 18 months in the hot seat.

Harry Kane scored one penalty and missed another against reigning champions France on Saturday night as their World Cup dreams ended with a 2-1 quarter-final defeat in Qatar.

England’s wait to emulate Sir Alf Ramsey’s 1966 heroes goes on as attention turns to Southgate as he processes the last-eight loss on the back of last summer’s European Championship final loss to Italy.

The 52-year-old has a contract until the next Euros in 2024 but wants to ensure he has the energy required to go again and that the decision is right for the team.

“When I’ve been through the past few tournaments my emotions have been difficult to really think through properly in those following few weeks,” Southgate said.

“It took so much energy out of you and you have so much going through your mind.

“I want to make the right decision either way because it has to be the right one to go again, or the right one not to go again and I don’t think tonight is the time to make a decision like that. Neither are the next few days really.”

Amid the discussion over what comes next for Southgate, some of the analysts who have been commentating on games have also faced a backlash.

ITV Sport lead commentator Sam Matterface offered up a bizarre statement after Harry Kane’s penalty miss against France in Saturday’s quarter-final as he appeared to mock the England captain.

"They needed Gary Lineker, they got Chris Waddle," declared Matterface, as he referred to the latter's 1990 World Cup semi-final penalty miss.

It was a strangely insensitive verdict from commentator and the backlash on social media has been predictably harsh.

The ITV line-up from left, Sam Matterface, Gary Neville, Robert Earnshaw, Graeme Souness, Eni Aluko Mark Pougatch, Seema Jaswal, Ian Wright, Roy Keane, Emma Hayes and Ashley Cole

ITV Sport analyst Eni Aluko’s comments on Kane has also been a point of discussion, as the former player suggested the Spurs striker should not have taken the second penalty against France.

Kane has a fine record from the spot and scored his first penalty on Saturday, but Aluko came to the conclusion that he missed the second penalty due to being intimidated facing his Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris in the France goal.

"I don't think you can underestimate the Kane missed penalty against his (Tottenham) team-mate," stated Aluko said.

"I think it got into his head. Maybe England should have planned, there are so many lessons when you lose but maybe England should have planned.

"Obviously this game could have gone to penalties so I think that's the fine margins. It looked like it got into Kane's head shooting against his team-mate.

"You saw on the first penalty, he was pulling up his socks and he was really taking his time.

"Second penalty there I'm thinking 'should someone else have taken it.”

This is not the first time Aluko’s has been the subject of discussion at this World Cup, as she suggested Jimmy Greaves was in her list of top five England strikers of all-time “due to his hat-trick in the World Cup final”.

In fact, it was Geoff Hurst who scored that hat-trick for England in their 1966 World Cup final win.

Aluko also claimed Brazil striker Richarlison’s record of 19 goals in 40 international appearances was “basically a goal a game”.