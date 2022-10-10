Brighton youngster Enock Mwepu forced to make painful decision

The 24-year-old fell ill while on a plane to Zambia in the international break and has been forced to accept his career is over.

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire after being diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition

The 24-year-old fell ill while on a plane to Zambia in the international break and Brighton said in a statement that if Mwepu continued to play he would be putting his health at risk.

The news came as a hammer blow to Mwepu, who released a statement on Monday confirming his career was at an end.

“A boy from a small Zambian township called Chambishi has some news to share,” the Zambian wrote.

“He stood strong to follow his dream of playing football at the highest level, and by the grace of God he lived his dream by reaching the Premier League.

“Some dreams, however, come to an end, so it is with sadness that I announce the need to hang up my boots because of the medical advice I have received. This is, however, not the end of my involvement with football. I plan to stay involved in some capacity.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that supported me in my football journey, including my wife and family, my agent, the Zambian FA, all my previous clubs, team-mates, and coaches and especially everyone at Brighton & Hove Albion.”

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom has paid tribute to Mwepu, he said: “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful, he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age.

“As a club, we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Mwepu played in all six of Brighton’s Premier League games this season and has played 27 times for the club after his move from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer of 2021.

Head of Medicine and Performance, Adam Brett explained, “It is a terrible blow for Enock, but he has to put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, however difficult it is to quit the game he loves.

“Of course, given this is Enock’s career and a decision which can’t be taken lightly we have taken our time to be as thorough as possible, completed advanced cardiac investigations and collaborated with clinical experts to gain the best second opinions for Enock.

“We will be helping him make sure the condition is managed with the appropriate treatment for him to otherwise live a long and healthy life.”

Newly appointed Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi said: “I am so sorry for Enock, before I arrived, I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him."