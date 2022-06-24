Brighton sign striker Simon Adingra from Danish club FC Nordsjaelland
Brighton have signed Ivorian striker Simon Adingra on a four-year contract.
The 20-year-old arrives from Danish Superliga club FC Nordsjaelland, for whom he has played since January 2020.
Adingra, a product of Ghana’s Right To Dream Academy, scored 10 goals in 33 appearances last season.
Brighton technical director David Weir said: “We’re delighted to welcome Simon to the club.
“He’s an exciting young player who has had a terrific start to his career in Denmark.
“He’s a creative offensive player who can play on both sides and is very good in one-on-one situations.
“He’s a talented young player who we’ve had an eye on for a while, and we’re looking forward to helping him with his development.”
Today's Headlines
'Rooftop shooter' | Six dead, 24 injured in shooting at Chicago Fourth of July parade
On the lock | Up to 40 people attended '‘prisoner release party’ during Level 5 lockdown in Clare
Grá-fting | Irish Love Islander Dami Hope shares shocking kiss with Casa Amor bombshell
dismissed | Woman who said she was knocked over by child ‘running amok’ in Lidl loses €60k claim
Bargain | Home of the late Gerry Ryan in Dublin’s Clontarf sells for ‘much reduced’ price
Calls recorded | Exposed: Face of man (55) charged over calls to autism campaigner Fiona O’Leary
Budge Up | Budget 2023 brought forward to September 27, Cabinet confirms
'Aggravated burglary' | Man (60s) ‘seriously injured’ by three men who stole cash from Carlow home
Dub-le Date | Selling Sunset stars enjoy Guinness and trad music at ‘epic’ Dublin pub
'perfect brother' | Dubliner who died in hit-and-run in Canada wanted to ‘explore the world’, funeral hears