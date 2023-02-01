Brighton chairman’s emotional farewell to Shane Duffy as exit is confirmed

Duffy’s time at Brighton came to an end with an announcement on Monday night.

Brighton chairman Tony Bloom insisted Shane Duffy’s contribution to his club will “never be forgotten” after he sealed a permanent switch to Fulham on transfer deadline day.

Duffy’s time at Brighton came to an end with an announcement on Monday night that came with this message from Seagulls owner Bloom.

"Shane has played such an important role during his time at the club. He was a key character in our promotion to the Premier League in his first season here.

“He was equally key in helping to establish the club in the Premier League and has always been extremely popular in the dressing room and with Albion fans.

“I’d like to thank him for everything and to wish him and his family all the best for the future from everyone associated with the club.

“His contribution to our recent history won’t be forgotten and Shane will always be assured a warm welcome at the Amex.”

Duffy joined Brighton during Chris Hughton’s time as manager in August 2016, becoming the club’s record signing.

He went on to won promotion to the Premier League in his first season and played 119 games in the top flight for the club.

Duffy has been struggling to get regular first team action at Fulham during a loan spell this season, but they have agreed to sign the Irishman on a permanent deal.

Fulham needed to convert Duffy’s deal into a permanent agreement as it allowed them to sign Arsenal's Cedric Soares and stay within the limit for loan signings in the Premier League.