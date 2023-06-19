Brendan Rodgers returns as Celtic manager with ‘long term’ vision

Former boss set to make a dramatic return to Parkhead

Celtic have been searching for a new manager since Ange Postecoglou left for Tottenham earlier this month and now it has been confirmed that Brendan Rodgers will return for a second spell as manager.

The 50-year-old won seven trophies during his first spell as Celtic boss, including back-to-back domestic trebles.

Yet there was some frustration among fans when he left for Leicester City midway through the 2018/19 season, allowing Rangers to take advantage of the impasse at Celtic and clinch the 2020/21 title.

Rodgers said on the club’s website: “I am really delighted to return to Celtic and I am hugely excited by this great opportunity. When I was given the privilege of being asked to join the club again, it was a very simple decision for me and my family.

“We have enjoyed some great times at Celtic before and this will be my goal again, to deliver good football, ensure we have a team we all love to watch and ultimately bring more success to our fans.

“Ange has done some brilliant work across the last two years and I will be doing all I can to maintain Celtic’s momentum as we face into all our domestic and European challenges.

“We have a hugely impressive and talented group of players and staff at the club, and I am really looking forward to meeting up with them all and then getting straight down to work.”

Celtic confirmed their coaching staff underneath Rodgers will remain unchanged with John Kennedy and Gavin Strachan both staying despite reported interest from Tottenham.

Rodgers had previously attempted to take former Scotland and Celtic defender Kennedy with him to Leicester.

“I wanted John to be with me as we move forward,” Rodgers said. “He is a very talented coach, someone I know well and respect and he will be very important to myself and our players.

“The club is in fantastic condition at all levels and I would like to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take the team forward. We will work very closely together as we strive to bring that success to our supporters.”

Principal shareholder Dermot Desmond is said to have taken a key role in persuading Rodgers to return to Glasgow.

Desmond said: “Our aim at Celtic will always be to bring individuals of the highest calibre to the club to achieve our objectives, and in appointing Brendan we believe we have again brought that quality to the club.

“Brendan is a very talented manager, he has huge experience at the highest levels and is a man who knows how to win and do so in style. As we enter another exciting period for the club I am sure he will tackle the opportunities ahead with his characteristic focus, drive and determination.

“We have all enjoyed great success across recent years, Brendan himself being a huge part of that. I know Brendan is determined to deliver again for our supporters and collectively, the board, management, players and staff will support him in this aim.”

"After the way he left, I can’t believe he would go back into the job without having serious guarantees and real belief he’ll be given what he wants to try to make an impact in the Champions League,” Sutton wrote in his latest Daily Record column.

"He won seven trophies out of seven domestically. There is nothing more to achieve on that score. Europe has to be playing a big part.

In that sense, given a manager is never in a stronger position than when he is wanted for a job, he could have said we need x, y and z and I want this and that.

"Why would you take the opportunity in any other circumstance? Why put yourself in any sort of position to potentially fail?

"So there must be some serious plans in place because, otherwise, I can’t see why either party would choose to take this path. It’s a risk for both sides. Of course, you can say any appointment is a risk and that would be true.

“But, as much as I gather the feelings around Rodgers have thawed among most supporters who are beginning to forgive him for his departure, they won’t forget. I’m not going to sit here and pretend it didn’t happen because it did. Those “fraud” banners weren’t written for nothing. Some people were angry and felt let down.

"I myself felt at the time he did the wrong thing by walking away to Leicester when he did it and I’m not just going to backtrack or change my mind now because Rodgers is coming back. I’ve heard it said Ange Postecoglou has basically done the same by declaring his love for the club and then heading to Spurs, but I debate that because of the timing.

"Sure he has to take his share of responsibility for Leicester’s relegation, but he won them an FA Cup and produced top-six finishes beforehand. He almost won a title at Liverpool. He swept the domestic boards in almost three years at Celtic.

“He’s not going into this to fail. He is surely only returning with the belief of doing something special. And that, in itself, has to be a reason for the fans to get hugely excited at what’s coming next.”