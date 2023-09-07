Boys in Green well beaten by classy France side in Paris

France 2 Ireland 0

A predictable night in Paris and another predictable chapter in a Euro 2024 story for Ireland which means that, barring a win at home to a resurgent Holland on Sunday night, the Republic's very tenuous hold on a say in qualification will be obliterated.

And unlike in previous visits to Paris, there was no hard-luck story from the Ireland camp as they were out-played and out-thought across a punishing 90-minute spell.

France were restricted to 'only' the two goals in a game they had effectively won three minutes into the second half, denied more goals due to a combination of slack finishing, by the woodwork and also a fine save from Gavin Bazunu who denied Aurélien Tchouaméni a certain goal.

Stephen Kenny likes to claim that his team 'deserved' at least a draw from some of their defeats to the lies of France and Portugal, but here, a truly superior France deserved more than a 2-0 win which looks respectable on paper for Ireland but gives no nod to the sheer gulf in standard between the two sets of players.

France's Olivier Giroud and Ireland's Shane Duffy battle for the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group B match at the Parc des Princes, Paris

And Ireland clearly had not learned from past errors as the manner of the goals conceded – first a shot from long distance, then another right after the half-time break – were almost inevitable and were certainly predictable. If you know your history it’s enough to make your heart go ‘no, not again’.

Despite that superb start to the campaign - four wins, four clean sheets before Ireland visited Paris - the French had been made to work hard at times, and they were scoreless at half time in their matches away to Ireland and at home to Greece.

But given the amount of possession they had and pressure they exerted on Ireland from the off, an early goal was inevitable as Ireland are simply not strong enough to resist French power, and so too was the manner of the goal inevitable, a shot from distance.

Kenny seemed to take umbrage - in a polite way - when asked by a French journalist at his pre-match press conference why Ireland let in so many long-range goals, Kenny insisting that this had been the case but of late, only once (France at home) had it happened.

Well, it did happen in the reverse fixture, Tchouameni with the strike that beat Gavin Bazunu, but the second goal, from sub Marcus Thuram was very preventable and after that went in on 48 minutes, it was only a matter of how many more they would score.

France had been prodding away at Ireland before they got their goal, toying with the visitors in a manner that was not arrogant, simply a statement of the gulf in class. Almost everything France did led to an attack on the Irish goal, or at least something to cause nervousness for Bazunu and the players in front of him.

Nothing Ireland did caused any pain to Mike Maignan in the French goal, winning his ninth cap but surely the easiest 90 minutes of his international career, bar a save early in the second half when Chiedozie Ogebene should really have scored.

France's Marcus Thuram (left) and Ireland's John Egan battle for the ball during the Euro 2024 qualifying Group B match at the Parc des Princes, Paris

It was Antoine Griezmann who tormented Ireland in Dublin with a stunning midfield display that was more impressive than his more famous teammate Kylian Mbappé, and while Adrien Rabiot stood out here in Paris, Griezmann got a deserved standing ovation when he came off, a player of true world class on view.

France had efforts from Mbappé, Rabiot and Griezmann before Tchouameni got them the goal, France on alert as a Nathan Collins clearance came to Mpappé on the edge of the box, he played a simple pass and fired home - yes, from distance - to claim his second goal in 26 caps after only 19 minutes.

France then suffered a disruption to their plans when striker Olivier Giroud came off the worst in a tangle with John Egan and had to be replaced, Marcus Thuram called on for the veteran. One goal down at the Ireland, looked vulnerable to more pain and a half-time sub was needed, James McClean brought in in place of a tired Enda Stevens but it took the French just three minutes to carve Ireland open. It was - from their viewpoint - a brilliant move, straight off the training ground, as the sublime Griezmann played the ball out wide to Theo Hernandez, his cross landed at the feet of Mbappé and while John Egan managed to block the shot, sub Thuram had far too much space and time to turn and fire in his first international goal.

Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby were being bossed out of a midfield which was a French-owned zone, so a long ball over the top was Ireland's most likely route to joy, which was the case on 52 minutes, Idah's patience and persistence paying off in a cross which landed kindly for Ogbene but his headed effort at close range lacked power and conviction.

Anyone expecting Ireland to draw confidence from that brief moment of joy would be let down as France controlled the rest of the game with a firm grip. Tchouameni forced a superb save from Bazunu on 66 minutes, local hero Ousmane Dembélé struck the post on 77 minutes while the sublime Theo Hernandez deserved more end product from his injury-time cross than Thuram served up with a weak header which should have been a goal.

The closing minutes were a mess for Ireland, summed up by Will Keane coming on as a sub for Idah and then being forced off, Aaron Connolly on as a sub for the sub, the only relief from France's onslaught a free kick from McClean which was headed over by Shane Duffy but there was no way back for Ireland, in the tie or in the group, a group of death for Ireland’s hopes.

France: Maignan; Koundé (Pavard 88), Upamecano, L Hernandez (Saliba 73), T Hernandez; Griezmann (Camavinga 88), Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembélé (Coman 73), Giroud (Thuram 25), Mbappé.

Ireland: Bazunu; Egan, Duffy, Collins; Browne, Cullen, Molumby (O'Shea 66), Stevens (McClean 46); Knight, Ogbene (Ebosele 83); Idah (Keane 66, Connolly 77).

Referee: Urs Schnyder (Switzerland).