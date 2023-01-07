Bohemians Football Club unveils Pele mural at Dalymount Park

The Brazilian soccer legend played at the stadium in 1972 when his Sao Paulo side Santos who beat Drumcondra-Bohemians 3-2.

Bohemians Football Club have unveiled a brand new mural dedicated to the late Pele at their stadium, Dalymount Park.

The Brazilian soccer legend played at the stadium in 1972 when his Sao Paulo side Santos who beat Drumcondra-Bohemians 3-2.

Pele, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento, is regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time.

Taking to social media, the Dublin team shared a glimpse at the mural which is on a gate at their home ground on Dalymount Lane.

“Brand new mural at Dalymount to celebrate the greatest of all time.”

“His only ever game on Irish soil took place in Dalymount in 1972 where his Santos side beat a Bohs/Drums selection 3-2. It can be viewed via Dalymout Lane.”

“Design: Niall OL Paint: Kone.”

The 82-year-old died on December 29th following a battle with cancer. Just days earlier, the facility where he was being treated said that a tumour had progressed.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento presents progression of the oncological disease and requires further care related to renal and cardiac dysfunctions,” they said in a statement.

“The patient remains hospitalised in a common room, under the necessary care of the medical team.”

His daughter Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram: “Our Christmas at home has been suspended. We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!”

“We are going to turn this room into a Sambodromo (just kidding), we will even make caipirinhas (not kidding!!).”

His funeral, which involved his body being displayed publicly in an open coffin began at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos on January 2nd and 3rd.

Thousands of fans flooded the streets to attend the wake.

Following his funeral mass, Pelé was buried at the Memorial Necrópole Ecumênica.