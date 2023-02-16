Bohemian FC reveal new away kit to support children in Palestine
The Dublin club is sporting the new jersey to support children in Palestine
Bohemian FC have revealed a new away jersey to support children in Palestine.
The Dublin club says 10 pc of the profits from the kit will provide sports equipment to the Palestine Sport for Life project in Tulkarem city, Tulkarem refugee camp and Nur Shams refugee camp.
The new jersey features the Palestinian colours and a dove icon below the collar.
Announcing the change, Bohemian’s said: “The lives of Palestinian children are difficult and they face daily human rights violations. We want to communicate this to our fanbase and beyond and assist in improving their lives through sport.”
“Football has enormous power to be a force for good across the world,” said Daniel Lambert, the COO of the Dublin club
“At Bohemians we have undertaken many initiatives to harness this power in Ireland, in particular to support and champion the situations of people who are homeless or refugees in Direct Provision.
"This 2023 shirt is aiming to take that power from Ireland and assist children in Palestine who face unimaginable challenges and human rights violations each and every day.
“Their right to play and to have an actual childhood should never be taken away and we hope that this partnership with Palestine Sport for Life will assist many young Palestinians, as well as highlighting their plight to our fanbase and others in the world of football.“
Former manager of the Irish football team Brian Kerr said: “I have seen first-hand the power of football across the world, its ability to bring people together and help young people.
"I have also had the pleasure of coaching young Palestinian children in Ireland who were technically brilliant players despite often playing only in streets and very poor concrete pitches.
"I really noticed how many of them, despite being the same age as the Irish children, were much smaller in stature. That’s an indication of the difficulty of their circumstances in Palestine and the malnutrition that affects their childhood and their physical development for life.
“It just shows you the effects of the system they are living in and the society that they’re forced to live in.
"I want to congratulate Bohemians on raising the plight of Palestinian children on this jersey and assisting them through football.”
The Palestine Sport for Life project in Tulkarem helps empower young girls and boys to realise their right to play, through football, and helps them to develop their life skills.
It also gives educational opportunities and promotes education in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
The jersey is the most recent in a series of initiatives that uses the iconic kit to raise awareness on important issues.
The club has partnered with the Marley Family to release one commemorating Bob Marley’s last-ever outdoor gig in Dalymount Park.
It raises funds to bring music and sports equipment to refugees and asylum seekers in Ireland.
The 2022 FAI Cup shirt used the pattern of the seats of Dublin bus to support LGBT charities ShoutOut and LGBT Ireland.
Another jersey in 2020 focused on the integration of refugees in collaboration Amnesty International and in 2021, it was dedicated to fighting homelessness in Dublin in partnership with Focus Ireland and Fontaines DC.
