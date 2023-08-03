Blow for Manchester United as injured Amad Diallo to miss start of season

The 21-year-old Ivory Coast international suffered the injury during the tour of the United States, and United confirmed he would “miss the first part” of the upcoming campaign.

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo will miss the start of the Premier League season with a knee problem.

The 21-year-old Ivory Coast international suffered the injury during the tour of the United States, and United confirmed he would “miss the first part” of the upcoming campaign.

United have not set a time frame for a likely return as the club “await further details on his estimated recovery date”.

Diallo had impressed during a loan spell at Sunderland last season, scoring 14 goals and helping the Black Cats reach the Sky Bet Championship play-offs, where they lost out to Luton.

United will also be without teenage midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, who returned from the USA with an ankle injury.

Erik ten Hag’s squad continue preparations for the new campaign with friendlies this weekend against Lens at Old Trafford and then Athletic Bilbao in Dublin ahead of the opening Premier League fixture against Wolves on August 14.