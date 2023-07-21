Blackpool warns fans over £35k fine for sectarian abuse aimed at James McClean

‘Those responsible may be committing a criminal offence and moving forward will, if identified, be ejected and banned’

Blackpool has warned fans that games may be played behind closed doors after the club was hit with £35,000 fine when Ireland star James McClean was subjected to sectarian abuse.

The Football Association charged Blackpool with failing to ensure their fans behaved in an orderly fashion during a Championship tie between the Seasiders and McClean’s Wigan at Bloomfield Road in April.

The club accepted the charge and an independent regulatory commission imposed the fine.

In the written reasons explaining its decision, the independent regulatory commission examining the case said McClean had reported abuse from one individual in the crowd to assistant referee Steve Meredith in the eighth minute of the match on April 15.

In the delay as referee Thomas Bramall reported the incident to Blackpool's tunnel steward, a large section of the home crowd engaged in a further, "prolonged" sectarian chant, the written reasons stated.

And Blackpool were also issued with a warning regarding their supporters’ future behaviour.

In a statement on their website the club warned that a repeat could lead to increased financial penalties being imposed on them in the future.

They also said that games may be played behind closed doors if it continues to happen.

It read: "The club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory abuse of all kinds and fully condemns the conduct of any supporters who subject others to any form of abuse.

"Those responsible may be committing a criminal offence and moving forward will, if identified, be ejected and banned.

"As a result of the incident which took place in the early stages of this particular fixture, the club has been found guilty of misconduct under FA rules.

"As well as a £35,000 fine, an action plan has now been imposed to deter a recurrence of any further misconduct.

"Should an incident such as this happen again, further implications could be imposed such as increased financial sanctions or the possibility of fixtures taking place behind closed doors.

"Blackpool Football Club will treat this matter with the utmost severity and intends to develop existing initiatives to become a more inclusive and proactive club, both at home and away fixtures."

But football chiefs stressed that the fine would have been bigger if Blackpool did not co-operate with the English FA after the incident.

McClean has been vocal about how abuse aimed in his direction was ignored by the authorities for a number of years.

He has attracted much vitriol over his refusal to wear the poppy due to personal beliefs.

The Republic of Ireland international has previously explained he would wear the poppy if it only remembered WWI and WWII victims.

However, as it is a universal symbol for Britain’s defence of freedom, McClean’s objection to wearing the poppy is as a result of the British Army’s actions in his native Derry in 1972, when 13 civil rights protesters were shot dead by soldiers on Bloody Sunday.

James was born in Derry and hails from the Creggan estate where six of those killed on Bloody Sunday also came from.

Last year, McClean's wife Erin thanked the public for supporting her husband after he was subjected to yet more sectarian abuse from the stands during matches in England.

The Ireland international had once again taken to social media to highlight what has been an ongoing problem and the action that needs to be taken by the English FA to stamp it out.

Erin came out in support for her husband while thanking the public.

She wrote: “I try to avoid getting into it too much anymore because it takes too much energy and tbh it’s been quite pointless in the past.

“But the support hasn’t gone unnoticed and definitely outshines the negativity for me. So thank you.”

Erin shared some of the abusive messages sent to her by trolls on social media.

The vile messages were left on an Instagram post on Erin’s page in which she is announcing her new role as a brand ambassador for an Irish-based beauty brand.

"Please leave the UK, you're not welcome here,” one comment read.

While another person commented: "James McClean should be in a box."

Posting a screenshot of the comments to her Instagram story, McClean captioned them ‘lol’.