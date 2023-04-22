Big favourite emerges in Chelsea’s hunt for a new manager

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has held talks with Chelsea chiefs

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 18: Behdad Eghbali, Co-Owner of Chelsea, walks with Todd Boehly, Chairman of Chelsea, as they make their way across the pitch after the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg match between Chelsea FC and Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on April 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Chelsea’s hunt for a new manager is gathering momentum and one name has emerged as a big favourite.

Blues owner Todd Boehly is desperately trying to rebuild his own reputation after a season that has seen him sack managers Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter, spend £600million on new signings and oversee a dramatic decline in fortunes for the club.

Chelsea could be set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League after interim boss failed to inspire a revival, with their comprehensive exit from the Champions League after a defeat against Real Madrid last Wednesday ending their hope of trophy success.

After defender Thiago Silva publicly spoke out against owner Boehly and his chaotic management style, the American billionaire calling the shots at Chelsea is now preparing to make a decision that could define his tenure as the club’s owner.

While Julian Nagelsmann emerged as an early favourite to take over at Chelsea following his sacking at Bayern Munich, the 35-year-old German appeared to rule himself out of the job after talks with Boehly and Blues chiefs.

Now former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has jumped to the front of the queue to take the Chelsea job, after the Argentine held what were described as “constructive” talks with the club in recent days.

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany are also believed to be on a shortlist of candidates for the role, but it is Pochettino who is believed to have support after impressing in his interview.

“Everything that Chelsea and Boehly are saying is they’ve spent £600million and they’ve done their spending, apart from a centre-forward, for the next three years,” stated Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville.

“If they appoint (Zinedine) Zidane, (Diego) Simeone, (Luis) Enrique, they’re going to want another £300m because they won’t like some of the players they’ve signed.

“They have to appoint a manager who is going to inherit and like the squad that they’ve got – I think that man, because a lot of them are young, is Pochettino.”

There is a possibility that Chelsea could appoint a new manager before the end this season if the chosen candidate is ready to start in the role, yet Pochettino is believed to be keen to wait until this summer before deciding on his future amid interest from Real Madrid.