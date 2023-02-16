Benzema bags a brace in big Real Madrid win over Elche to cut Barcelona lead to eight points
Karim Benzema scored two penalties as Real Madrid cut Barcelona’s lead at the top of LaLiga to eight points with an emphatic 4-0 win at bottom side Elche.
The Frenchman netted twice before the interval after Marco Asensio had opened the scoring with a fine individual effort in the eighth minute.
Luka Modric put the seal on victory with a fine finish 10 minutes from time.
Madrid got off to a flying start as Asensio weaved his way through the defence and planted a low shot into the bottom corner.
Benzema claimed his first just after the half-hour mark following a handball and then added another after Rodrygo was fouled. His double took him into fifth place in LaLiga’s all-time scoring list with 230 goals.
Modric further rewarded Madrid for their dominance when he struck from the edge of the area late on.
