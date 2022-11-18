Beer could be banned from World Cup stadiums in shock U-turn hours before kick-off

It is now understood that alcohol will only be available in fan zones after 6.30pm and any drunk fans will be sent to special zones to sober up.

The World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Sunday afternoon. — © REUTERS

Pints could be banned at World Cup stadiums in a shock U-turn just 48 hours before the first game.

Plans had been in place to give supporters a special exemption from otherwise strict rules on drinking booze in the region.

The Muslim nation allows alcohol only in hotel bars and restaurants away from street view.

According to the Daily Mail, a request of the brother of Qatari ruler has prompted a sudden turn-around as fans prepare to descend on the tournament.

It is now understood that alcohol will only be available in fan zones after 6.30pm and any drunk fans will be sent to special zones to sober up.

Sources have told multiple outlets that an official announcement banning alcohol sales is imminent, news that will come as a huge blow to Fifa’s multi-million euro sponsor Budweiser.

A source briefed on the decision told Sky News: "This World Cup is different to others in that a larger number of fans are attending from across the Middle East and South Asia, where alcohol doesn't play such a large role in the culture.

"The thinking was that, for many fans, the presence of alcohol would not create an enjoyable experience.

"The fan zones will be different in that some are clearly designated as alcohol-serving, while others are alcohol-free. Fans can decide where they want to go without feeling uncomfortable.

"At stadiums, this was previously not the case."

Qatar already had to relax its alcohol restrictions to appease FIFA sponsor Budweiser, who was given exclusive rights to sell beer at matches.

The Daily Mail reports that the ban on beer at concourses will mean the only place alcohol can be bought in or around stadiums will be hospitality boxes.

They have a hefty starting price tag of $22,450 per game.

The alcohol laws of Qatar have been a further point of contention for the controversial tournament.

Concerns much larger than the sale of alcohol have followed the Qatar World Cup ever since it was selected as a host.

Extreme heat has lead to concern for players and for suspected victims of human rights abuses.

The nation has been accused of paying poor and migrant workers just cents per day for their construction work in the heat.

Amnesty has accused Fifa of “turning a blind eye” to human rights questions when it awarded Qatar the World Cup in 2010.

It says “thousands of migrant workers have been exploited and many have tragically died.”

Officially, Doha says just three deaths are directly attributable to the construction project.

Amnesty is calling on Fifa to set aside at least $440 million (€418m) for migrant workers from an expected $6bn (€5.7bn) in tournament revenue, arguing that it is the likely minimum necessary to cover compensation costs and initiatives to protect future workers’ rights.

Homosexuality is also illegal in the country, it can be punishable by death.

It has prompted many calls to boycott watching World Cup games.

