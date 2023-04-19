Bayern Munich v Manchester City: KO time, what channel and all you need to know about Champions League tie

The superb first-leg performance from Pep Guardiola’s side sends them to Bavaria with a 3-0 aggregate lead over a very unsettled Bayern team under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during a press conference at the Allianz Stadium, Munich. Photo: PA — © PA

A Champions League semi-final slot is within grasp for Manchester City – all they have to do is navigate tonight’s second leg in Munich.

The superb first-leg performance from Pep Guardiola’s side sends them to Bavaria with a 3-0 aggregate lead over a very unsettled Bayern team under new coach Thomas Tuchel.

City had their own issues earlier in the campaign but are now a picture of tranquility with genuine hope of pulling off a stunning treble.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is scheduled for an 8pm Irish-time kick-off on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

The match will take place at Allianz Arena.

Where to watch

TV channel: In Ireland, the game will be televised live on Virgin Media and BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

Live stream: The game can be watched for free on the LivScore app or website.

Team news

Sadio Mane is back in contention for Bayern after being dropped by Tuchel and fined north of £260,000 for punching teammate Leroy Sane following the defeat in Manchester.

Serge Gnabry may continue up front if Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cannot shake off a knee issue. Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are long-term injury absentees.

Phil Foden is the only player unavailable for City as he continues his recovery from appendicitis.

Prediction

Pep Guardiola will expect his City side to at least get a result on the night to ensure they maintain their momentum - and it’s tricky to see Bayern getting anywhere close to overturning their deficit.

A 1-1 draw, with Man City to winning 4-1 on aggregate.

Head-to-head History

Bayern wins: 3

Draws: 0

Man City wins: 4

Match odds

Bayern to qualify: 16/1

Draw (90 mins): 29/10

Man City to qualify: 1/100

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).