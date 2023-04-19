Bayern Munich v Manchester City: KO time, what channel and all you need to know about Champions League tie
The superb first-leg performance from Pep Guardiola’s side sends them to Bavaria with a 3-0 aggregate lead over a very unsettled Bayern team under new coach Thomas Tuchel.
A Champions League semi-final slot is within grasp for Manchester City – all they have to do is navigate tonight’s second leg in Munich.
The superb first-leg performance from Pep Guardiola’s side sends them to Bavaria with a 3-0 aggregate lead over a very unsettled Bayern team under new coach Thomas Tuchel.
City had their own issues earlier in the campaign but are now a picture of tranquility with genuine hope of pulling off a stunning treble.
Date, kick-off time and venue
Bayern Munich vs Manchester City is scheduled for an 8pm Irish-time kick-off on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
The match will take place at Allianz Arena.
Where to watch
TV channel: In Ireland, the game will be televised live on Virgin Media and BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.
Live stream: The game can be watched for free on the LivScore app or website.
Team news
Sadio Mane is back in contention for Bayern after being dropped by Tuchel and fined north of £260,000 for punching teammate Leroy Sane following the defeat in Manchester.
Serge Gnabry may continue up front if Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting cannot shake off a knee issue. Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer are long-term injury absentees.
Phil Foden is the only player unavailable for City as he continues his recovery from appendicitis.
Prediction
Pep Guardiola will expect his City side to at least get a result on the night to ensure they maintain their momentum - and it’s tricky to see Bayern getting anywhere close to overturning their deficit.
A 1-1 draw, with Man City to winning 4-1 on aggregate.
Head-to-head History
Bayern wins: 3
Draws: 0
Man City wins: 4
Match odds
Bayern to qualify: 16/1
Draw (90 mins): 29/10
Man City to qualify: 1/100
Odds via Betfair (subject to change).
Today's Headlines
lying low | Jonathan Dowdall enters witness protection programme despite Gerry Hutch trial lies
Plonker | Drimnagh Del Boy caught with over €36k worth of counterfeit goods pleads guilty
'great shame' | Glamorous engineer (29) who funded life of luxury by selling heroin and crack is jailed
WATCH | It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia stars drop in for a pint at iconic Dublin pub
EXCLUSIVE | Bogus bail scam: Alleged criminals using derelict house in quiet village to get out of jail
sucker punch | Woman avoids jail after ‘savagely’ beating ex-pal who posted video of shoe down toilet
Monk's munch | Gerry Hutch’s favourite Spanish restaurant invite him back to ‘finish his pizza’
Inquest | Dublin man killed in ‘freak accident’ after falling into fuel tank at Meath garage
Pump it up | Fuel prices drop to the lowest seen since September 2021 - but are set to rise again
changes | Covid face masks ditched in Irish hospitals and other healthcare settings from today