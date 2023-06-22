Barrett on the double as Ireland claim pre-World Cup friendly win over Zambia

Girls in Green claim 3-2 victory in Tallaght as attention turns to Vera Pauw’s squad announcement next Thursday

Amber Barrett celebrates with teammates after scoring Ireland's third goal during the women's international friendly win over Zambia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin

A night for not treading softly, as the fleet-footed Ireland hopefuls despair for one last moment as they seek to convince their manager that their dreams should not be crushed.

We scanned for every inkling of body language as the clock ticked down to the final, definitive audition before Vera Pauw unveils her World Cup graduates in UCD next Thursday.

Kyra Carusa is not needed this evening; presumably a good sign, as she laughs and jokes on the sidelines with local hero and rested captain, Katie McCabe.

Carusa rose to new eminence on the tour to the USA as Pauw’s style advanced a tad from previous strictures; the US-born striker has graduated from occasional extra to centre stage.

Those like Leanne Kiernan, once so favoured, until cruel injury struck, are now in the last chance saloon; an early chance might help the Cavan native settle but it is missed.

An offside flag denies her, then the onrushing Hazel Nali, as she seeks her first goals since a 2018 double against Northern Ireland.

She leaves her leg late on the opponents a couple of times, demonstrating her eagerness, hopefully looking to the sideline every now and then, hoping to catch a flicker of hope in those piercing Dutch eyes.

Two poor touches bookend her half but she is eager, bright and vivacious, unlike young Abbie Larkin who, until moved into the middle and flashing a lovely lay-off to fellow optimist Saoirse Noonan, looks as mis-cast as she did in the US two months ago.

The 18-year-old’s time will come but surely it is not now, for all her blooming, burgeoning promise. Creditably, a soaring second-half of gazelle-like gambolling renews her vigour, reopens the debate.

Noonan, starting for the first time in her four appearances, is so visibly stronger and commanding since moving to England, another timing her run down the home straight with little room to spare for persuasion.

The front three, an indulgent nod to the need for last-minute exploration by the manager, one assumes, are not aided by the fitful workings of a midfield who should be more capable of thriving, at least initially, until Megan Connolly finds her passing range.

Izzy Atkinson, who has moved into Megan Campbell’s UCD lodgings while the Drogheda native rests at home awhile, might be seeking to move into her World Cup seat too.

She is not disgraced in a bright cameo, albeit soured by her errant leg contributing to a Zambian lead goal that silences the giddy stadium.

Ireland’s defenders are struggling too; for long periods, on the left, Claire O’Riordan, is the best of the vastly experienced trio, making two fine blocks.

They are a side who cleave to the familiar and tonight there is too much that seems foreign to them and their fellow World Cup debutants thrive upon the uncertainty.

Louise Quinn, captain for the night, struggled against the lightning quick Barbra Banda for the goal, while Niamh Fahey could have seen red by half-time as the vivacious visitors pull the unusual Irish formation from side to side.

Ireland play like a team that have been thrown together because that’s effectively what they are. Fear grips so many when they need to abandon it and seize the moment.

Those that are not here, some of them like Denise O’Sullivan not even in the country at all, are having their reputations enhanced; for them, World Cup participation guaranteed.

For example, three of the absent players featured so prominently in the last two camps – defender Aoife Mannion, midfielder Sinead Farrelly, and forward Marissa Sheva – all of whom only confirmed their eligibility and made their debuts since World Cup qualification was confirmed.

Pauw heads for the half-time oranges already betraying a sour-faced disappointment; the raft of half-time changes were pre-planned.

But it seems fated that this might be one of those games where it is better to arrive late, than depart early.

Erin McLaughlin becomes the 21st player to earn a debut, in Pauw’s 30th game in charge, one of five switches made; within two minutes a reward when Larkin’s cross caromed off Susan Katongo’s arm.

Amber Barrett, reprising her Hampden heroics in slightly less emotive circumstances, slots the penalty and then delivers an exquisitely executed chip, with her less favoured left foot, to seal the victory in the 73rd minute.

A celebratory somersault reflects the manner in which reputations can be altered within moments.

Even if the relevance of past exploits mean little in the context of this slowly closing window of opportunity, making a statement now is what matters.

O’Riordan makes hers with a thumping header for 2-1 as Lucy Quinn waits patiently to replace Larkin.

Then, a hat-trick of redoubtable defensive blocks, as the Zambians, powered by the night’s superlative talent, Barbra Banda, continue to threaten.

Rachel Kundanannji defies the Irish with their second with ten minutes left to restore collective angst as the game develops a late, anarchic streak.

Diane Caldwell remains rooted in the dugout; once supplanted by Savannah McCarthy on this World Cup odyssey, might she be denied as the final bell tolls?

It’s a cruel, ruthless business. Some hopes took a tumble tonight. The hammer that falls next week will be the heaviest blow of them all.

Ireland: C Brosnan; C O’Riordan, Louise Quinn capt, N Fahey (H Scott HT); H Payne, M Connolly, R Littlejohn (C Grant HT), I Atkinson (C Mustaki HT); A Larkin (Lucy Quinn 64), S Noonan (A Barrett HT), L Kiernan (E McLaughlin HT).

Zambia: H Nali, J Soko, M Lushomo (V Phiri 67), M Belemu, E Katongo, A Muesa, R Kundanji, S Mapepa, G Chanda, B Banda.

Ref: C Lanssens (Belgium).