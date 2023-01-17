Arsenal want Declan Rice and they are willing to pay €80m to get him
They could face competition from Chelsea, Rice’s boyhood club
Arsenal are hoping to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer and have made the England international their top target.
They could face competition from Chelsea, Rice’s boyhood club, but are understood to be growing in confidence that they will be able to secure his signature in a deal worth around €80 million.
There is a growing expectation that Rice will leave West Ham this summer, at which point he will have only one year remaining on his contract.
Rice remains fully committed to West Ham’s relegation battle this season but has made it clear in recent months that he wants to be playing Champions League football and challenging for trophies. At the age of 24, and with 39 England caps, Rice fits into Arsenal’s recruitment model of targeting young players with leadership experience and potential to improve.
Chelsea remain huge admirers of Rice and there is a risk that Arsenal will face a repeat of the Mykhailo Mudryk situation, in which the Stamford Bridge club outbid their London rivals. But Chelsea’s struggles in the Premier League – they are 10th – mean that Champions League qualification is now looking increasingly unlikely.
Read more
Arsenal moved eight points clear at the top of the table with their 2-0 victory in Sunday’s north London derby and are now 14 points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with a game in hand. Rice is an international team-mate of Bukayo Saka and a former academy team-mate of Eddie Nketiah, dating back to their time in the Chelsea youth ranks.
With Granit Xhaka now 30 and Thomas Partey 29, Arsenal are hoping to strengthen and refresh their midfield. If they sign Rice, he would compete with Xhaka, Partey and Martin Odegaard for a place in Arteta’s starting line-up.
Part of the reason Arsenal were unwilling to match Chelsea’s £88m bid for Mudryk in this transfer window is because they knew that paying over the odds for the winger would have an impact on their summer spending plans. They still hope to strengthen this month, however, with Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda a target and they remain keen on signing a winger after missing out on Mudryk.
Today's Headlines
garda probe | Man rushed to hospital with ‘stab wounds’ following Dublin city centre attack
Knock 'Noch | Enoch Burke becomes target of viral memes as he stands outside school that fired him
Collin’ in love | Ronan Collins’ daughter Jessica says ‘yes’ to partner after finding love on First Dates
waiting game | Gerry Hutch will learn his fate in April as Regency murder trial ends after 13 weeks
latest | Gardaí probe if victim of alleged sex attack was targeted by people she knew after dispute
mad yokes | Brother and sister who threw 32 eggs at their aunt are fined for assault
Loving life | Muireann O’Connell opens up about getting married, turning 40 and the ‘baby issue’
drugs mule | Beautician who swallowed almost 1kg of cocaine and smuggled it into Ireland is jailed
moving john | 2 Johnnies star met his influencer girlfriend online after catfish ordeal
HEARTBREAKING | Toddler dies in tragic accident in West Cork home