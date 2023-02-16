Arsenal legend Thierry Henry left stunned by Micah Richards spending £30k a year on haircuts

Henry initially replied: "What?" And Richards responded by saying: "I've got to look fly.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: Sky Sports television pundits Roy Keane (L) and Micah Richards look on before the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield on October 3, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images) — © Offside via Getty Images

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry was left stunned after fellow pundit Micah Richards revealed he goes to the barbers three times a week where they charge £200 a trim, showing the former Premier League player operates in a different reality to most.

The pair were on punditry duty for CBS for the Champions League when former Manchester City defender Richards made the revelation. When doing the math for the entire year, if he goes three times a week, Richards spends £31,200 per annum on haircuts as the majority of people struggle with a cost-of-living crisis.

“What does my barber cost? £200 a time, yes.

“When I say the most, like I’ll get a trim tomorrow for the Champions League and I’m working the weekend, so I’ll get a trim.

“I did it today. I’ve got to get a sharpen up tomorrow.”

Henry quickly jibbed back with: “You said you need to look fly… not like one.”

Ex-Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher was also on the pundit panel and asked Richards if he paid for the haircuts himself. Richards confirmed he did and replied with: "I should be putting it through expenses, shouldn’t I?"

Away from the haircut talk, the three former players were assessing the Champions League action from this week.

Paris Saint-Germain lost to Bayern Munich 1-0 thanks to a goal by their former player Kingsley Coman. Tottenham have work to do in the second leg after falling to a 1-0 defeat to AC Milan.

On Wednesday, Benfica took apart Club Bruge 2-0 to upset manager Scott Parker's Champions League debut. And Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0.

The next batch of round of 16 Champions League matches will take place on 21 February with Liverpool taking on Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt playing Napoli.