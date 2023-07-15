Arsenal confirm signing of Declan Rice on long-term contract

Rice is the latest addition to an Arsenal squad which has already been strengthened over the summer, with the arrival of Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber having been confirmed on Friday following on from the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said on the club website: "We're really happy that Declan is joining us. He is a player with tremendous ability, who has been performing at a high level in the Premier League and for England for a number of seasons now.

"Declan is bringing undoubted quality to the club and he is an exceptional talent who has the potential to be very successful here.

"Declan has great experience in the Premier League at only 24 years old. He has captained a very good West Ham team and as we all saw, he recently lifted a European trophy.

"The responsibility and role he has taken on has been very impressive and we are really excited that he is joining us."

Speaking to the Arsenal website, Rice said he was determined to take his game to another level with the Gunners.

"In football, amazing opportunities arise. Big clubs, like Arsenal, have come for me and it's really hard to turn down," Rice said.

"You only ever get one career and I really believe in what Mikel is building here and the squad he's building. I'm really looking forward to the future with Arsenal."

Rice added: "With Mikel and how he works, the squad, how young everyone is, the energy around the club and also the challenge of getting Arsenal back to where they belong, that means a lot to me.

"I know the fans really want that. For me as a player, I've come here really hungry to have more success and to spend my best years at this great club.

"I know he (Arteta) is going to get the best out of me. I know I've got more levels to go up in my game, and I feel like he's the manager to take me to those next levels. I am really excited to be working with him."