Are Liverpool winning the race to sign Jude Bellingham?

Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League Group G match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. Picture date: Wednesday September 14, 2022. — © PA

The race to sign Borrusia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham appears to be reaching a crucial phase, even though the deal will not be concluded until next summer's transfer window.

After selling Erling Haaland last summer, Dortmund have made it clear that they are in no rush to sell England youngster Bellingham.

Yet this deal already appears to be gathering momentum, with rumours suggesting Liverpool are now leading the race to sign the 19-year-old attacking star.

WHAT WE KNOW

Borussia Dortmund are keen to hang on to their man, but that might be tough given the finances involved.

At the age of 19, England star Bellingham is one of the most wanted players in European football and his value is already soaring past the £100million mark.

"I’m very happy here at the minute and focused on all the goals we have as a team at Borussia Dortmund, I’m really not looking past that,” said Bellingham in September.

“The club have done loads for me, made me feel very welcome since I first came and given me the opportunities to develop even further. So, to look past that and into the future would be disrespectful.”

WHO IS IN THE MIX?

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Bellingham for several months and those stories are now gathering momentum.

Reports in Spain over the last few days have suggested Real Madrid may not make Bellingham a priority in 2023, as they continue to be linked with a mega deal to sign Kylian Mbappe.

Manchester City will always be in the mix for players of Bellingham’s quality and Chelsea have also been linked with the teenager in recent weeks.

Yet the persistent rumours linking him with Liverpool suggests the player may fancy the move to Anfield.

CAN LIVERPOOL AFFORD HIM?

That’s the big question.

Liverpool’s owners have only tended to spend money that has been generated from player sales and they may have to step away from that policy to sign Bellingham.

His wages, the agents payments and transfer fee Dortmund would demand appear to be out of Liverpool’s reach, but they would make a big statement by sealing this deal.

While selling fringe players such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita could go some way to funding a deal for Bellingham, there must be doubts over Liverpool's financial muscle to compete with Ma City if they come in for the player.

VERDICT

It is now almost certain that Bellingham will leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, but his final destination is undecided.

If it comes down to money – as these deals so often do – Liverpool may be outsiders to snare Bellingham.

Yet if he fancies the challenge of working under Jurgen Klopp in a re-vamped Liverpool line-up, this could be a deal to get a faltering Reds team back on top.