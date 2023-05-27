Announcement on Jude Bellingham’s next move could be imminent
Real Madrid closing in on a deal for the England teenager superstar
A decision on Jude Bellingham's future appears to be imminent, as the England midfielder looks to finalise his move away from Borussia Dortmund.
Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City have all been linked with a move for 19-year-old Bellingham, who has been a key figure in Dortmund's Bundesliga title challenge this season.
There was always an expectation that the player would seal a move away from Dortmund this summer and it seems increasingly likely that he will be wearing a Real Madrid shirt next season.
Widespread reports suggest Dortmund are close to agreeing an £86million deal for Bellingham, with that fee likely to raise a few eyebrows.
Marca in Spain are among the outlets suggesting Real Madrid have held back on confirming their agreement to sign Bellingham at the request of Dortmund, who need to beat Mainz in their final game of the season to clinch the Bundesliga title.
Yet it seems the decision has been made on one of the most talked about transfers in 2023, with the overall package to sign Bellingham certain to be over £100million when wages and agents fees are taken into account.
The reports from Spain suggest Bellingham's move to Real Madrid could be confirmed as early as next week, with initial reports that Dortmund would demand a fee of around £120million appearing to be wide of the mark.
