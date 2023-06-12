Ange Postecoglou aiming to defy his doubters all over again

New Tottenham manager arrives in the job with a very different background to his predecessors

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou with the trophy during a Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, on June 03, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

Postecoglou won the domestic treble with the Hoops this season to make it five trophies in two campaigns in charge (Steve Welsh/PA)

Back in the summer of 2021, his appointment as Celtic manager was greeted with derision by a large majority of the club's global fan base.

This Greek-born Aussie coach who had never worked in a top European club faced the tough task of banishing the perception that he had been drafted in from the Japanese league as a cut-price solution to fill Celtic’s managerial void.

With the besieged Celtic board facing a backlash from fans after their aborted attempt to appoint Eddie Howe as successor to Neil Lennon, Postecoglou's first press conference at Parkhead saw him face a mix of confused and bemused questions.

"How does it feel to be the second choice candidate," was the first question thrown Postecoglou's way when he arrived at Celtic.

His jovial response that he may, in fact, have been the fifth choice was a sign of how this affable coach would go about his business.

It didn’t take long for cynicism swirling around Postecoglou to evaporate, as he set about reviving a Celtic team that had lost their way under Neil Lennon with a brand of progressive football that swept the club to five trophies over the last two seasons.

Celtic's treble-winning coronation as they beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in last weekend's Scottish Cup Final proved to be a swan song for Postecoglou, who couldn't resist the temptation to take on the challenge at flagging Premier League side Tottenham.

What he faces at Tottenham is a very similar narrative to the task he took on at Celtic, with so many of the pointers barely a striking resemblance.

With fans in open revolt against chairman Daniel Levy and striker Harry Kane likely to leave the club this summer, Tottenham are at a tipping point that would test the most experienced of managers.

Yet Postecoglou has never run away from a challenge, so his new office will be at Tottenham's plush training ground in Enfield, north London.

For his part, Levy would argue that his attempt to bring success to the club with big-name managers has been an expensive disaster, with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte among his more recent failed appointments.

So now he has put what is left of his own reputation in the hands of a coach who has never worked in one of Europe's top leagues and is out to prove his worth all over again.

This appointment could make or break Levy's increasingly tortured tenure as Tottenham's leader, yet his latest managerial hire comes with a back story different from those he has hired before.

Postecoglou arrives at Spurs with an inner belief born from his heritage after his parents took five-year-old Angelos and his sister Liz on the long boat ride from Greece to Australia.

Keen to take their children away from the military junta regime of Athens, the Postecoglou's arrived in Melbourne in 1970 hoping that a better life may await them.

"I just can't believe what my parents went through," he said in a revealing interview with Sky Sports as he reflected on his family story.

"What they would have gone through to take a young family halfway round the world, on a ship that takes us 30 days, to a country where they don't speak the language, they don't know a soul, they don't have a house, they don't have jobs.

"People say they go to another country for a better life. My parents did not have a better life, they went to Australia to provide opportunities for me and my sister to have a better life.

"I was just five years old at the time. I was always very aware that we were different. My father and my mother, they literally had to make their way around without being able to talk.

"That leaves you, I guess, very isolated in many respects, but you have to find a way to get through it."

It was Postecoglou's late father Dimitris who gave him his love for football, with his life in Melbourne dominated by his desire to get a ball at his feet each and every second of the day.

Ange's playing career was relatively successful, as he won the Australian national championship under the management of the Hungarian football great Ferenc Puskas, who was his manager at South Melbourne in 1991.

Roll the clock forward three decades and Postecoglou is living out a dream his father could never have envisaged, with the multi-million-pound job he has inherited at Tottenham a fantasy Dimitris would have been so proud to see.

"If I can make a difference and his name continues on. He has passed away but wherever he is I hope it feels like those sacrifices he made were worthwhile," added Postecoglou.

"Football was a connector to him with his past. By passing it on to me, he felt like he was giving me the kind of upbringing he wanted to give me even though we were in a foreign land. By extension, football became the core of everything we did."

Dimitris would be so proud to see his family name up in lights on the biggest soccer stage of them all when the Premier League returns in 66 days.

His boy had hit the big time and now Postecoglou faces the ultimate test in a job that has proved to be too much for some of the game's elite tacticians.

ANGE POSTECOGLOU

Born: August 27th 1965 in Athens, Greece

As a player: South Melbourne, Western Suburbs

As a manager: 1996–2000 South Melbourne

2000–2005: Australia U17

2000–2007: Australia U20

2008: Panachaiki

2009: Whittlesea Zebras

2009–2012: Brisbane Roar

2012–2013: Melbourne Victory

2013–2017: Australia national team

2018–2021: Yokohama F. Marinos

2021–2023: Celtic

2023: Tottenham

DID YOU KNOW: Postecoglou was a big Liverpool fan in his youth and lists Anfield greats Kevin Keegan and Kenny Dalglish among his soccer heroes.