Anfield’s aura shattered Mikel Arteta – but he has silenced the critics

Gunners boss was branded a pretender on previous Kop visit, now he arrives as a contender

Liverpool’s Kostas Tsimikas of Liverpool holds off Arsenal’s Ben White and Bukayo Saka in the reverse fixture, which Arsenal won 3-2 — © Getty Images

It was footage of Mikel Arteta preparing his team for a trip to Anfield that appeared to decimate his reputation for good.

With the Amazon Prime cameras rolling at Arsenal’s London Colney training ground, images of Arteta’s players conducting a training session with carefully positioned speaking blaring out Liverpool’s anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ were greeted with ridicule.

The method behind Arteta’s madness was clear, as he was trying to give his players a blast of what they could expect when they arrived at Anfield.

Yet the football community looking in on this snapshot of Arteta innovation were quick to pour scorn on his approach, as he was ridiculed by an audience that had already judged Pep Guardiola’s former assistant at Manchester City as being a modern-day managerial spoofer.

Gabriel Jesus is back among the goals — © Offside via Getty Images

Roy Keane was among those joining the stampede of pundits dismissing Arteta as a wannabe who was out of his depth as Arsenal manager, and his side’s 4-0 defeat in that game at Anfield, in November 2021, cemented their suspicion that this youthful tactician was out of his depth in a top job.

Favourites

As Arteta returns to Anfield today, he arrives with a very different aura around him.

Real Madrid are being linked with a move for the Arsenal boss this summer – and he is also being mentioned as a contender to succeed Guardiola as City manager, after a season that has seen him turn Arsenal from Premier League bottle boys into title favourites.

With just nine games left to play, the title is Arsenal’s to lose and whatever happens in the final few weeks of this extraordinary season, Arteta’s methods are no longer the subject of derision.

Leicester’s title-winning miracle seven years ago can, in that it was achieved in a season when the Premier League’s big-hitters suffered a collective malfunction and that story has been repeated this time, with Liverpool and Chelsea and Spurs all misfiring.

Yet Arsenal are on course to finish with a points total in excess of 90 if they continue on their current path – and that has only been achieved by the greatest teams of this Premier League era.

With the big prize so close, Arteta was keen to downplay the mounting tide of anticipation building among Arsenal fans as he faced the media once more at the club’s Hertfordshire training base on Friday.

“We have to enjoy this moment, not think about what could happen and then we will give ourselves the best chance,” stated the 41-year-old Spaniard, who will beat Jose Mourinho’s record to become the youngster manager to win the Premier League title if Arsenal get over the line this season.

Opportunity

“You have to go for it and believe that if you do what you do, it will be enough. So far this season, that is what has happened, and now we have nine games left to play.

“We know that we have a big challenge, but it is a big opportunity to go to Anfield and do something we haven’t done in many years – and that is what is driving the team the last few days.”

Arteta also reflected on his most recent visit to Anfield, as his touchline spat with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was identified as the primary reason why his side were hammered 4-0 last season.

Mikel Arteta — © Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal started that game brightly, but Arteta’s angry reaction to an incident fired up the home fans and Liverpool’s players moved through the gears to secure a thumping win. “I don’t like seeing myself reacting like that,” stated Arteta, as he reflected on the incident.

“There is no problem between me and Klopp. It happens in football, and after that we hugged each other and moved on.

“The last time we were together on the touchline nothing happened, so this is not personal. I have full respect and admiration for what they’ve done and you move on.

“At the time, I was angry and was trying to defend my players, but it had an impact on their fans, that’s true.

“People forget that we had the best chance of the game shortly after that and should have gone 1-0 up, but then they score and everything chances.

“Anfield is a tough place to go, everyone knows that. They are a great team managed by a top manager and they create an incredible atmosphere that makes it very difficult for any opponent.”

Rebranded

“Arsenal have not won at Anfield in a long time, and the opportunity is there ahead of us on Sunday. Something we have done in the last two or three years is to win in places that the team didn’t do for many years.”

Arsenal have not won a league game at Anfield since Arteta was in their midfield and manager Arsene Wenger masterminded a 2-0 victory over Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool in September 2012.

Arsenal’s recent record in away games against Liverpool is alarming, as they have conceded 19 goals in their last six Premier League trips to Anfield.

Yet this is a rebranded Arsenal taking on a Liverpool side unrecognisable from the force they have previously been under Klopp’s watch.

And if Arteta adds an Anfield victory to his impressive record this season, his side will have leaped over one of their last great hurdles in this title race.

While it will be hard not to think of Arteta’s past when “You’ll Never Walk Alone” rings out prior to kick-off today, Arsenal’s manager has already answered his doubters in sparkling fashion.

Now for the final push.