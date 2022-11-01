Anfield great doesn’t see a Champions League silver lining to end Liverpool’s misery
Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have crashed out of the Champions League.
Jurgen Klopp’s side have suffered a miserable start to the season, with last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat against Leeds a new low point.
That has inpsired Liverpool hero Aldridge to tell sundayworld.com that the Reds are not ready to win the biggest prize in European football this season.
“Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus were among the big name teams crashing out of the Champions League this week, but I don’t see Liverpool cashing in on the Italian and Spanish sides’ demise on current form,” Aldridge told us.
“Seeing Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid go out of the competition, as well, was enjoyable after all the misery he has inflicted on the game with his brand of tactics in recent years.
Today's Headlines
Caught on camera | Gerry Hutch met IRA man caught with Regency guns the day after brother Eddie's funeral
deepest condolences | Cervical cancer campaigner Lynsey Bennett’s funeral told ‘everything she did was for her kids’
Maur-tified | Maura Higgins slams ‘rubbish’ rumour of secret relationship with Joey Essex
Sinister | Video shows moment two hooded men walk up to Dublin house before it’s set on fire
'shrill' | Gerry Adams says he doesn’t hate Bono, but U2 man’s comments on Troubles were ‘unhelpful’
Violent | Man ‘scaled psychiatric department wall’ and stabbed priest six times in ‘unprovoked attack’
'Today's the day' | Man charged with infamous ‘Snapchat Murders’ of Indiana teens Abigail Williams and Liberty German
under fire | Penneys set to ditch unisex changing rooms following customer complaints
Court case | Dublin father and son sent for trial on money laundering charges
Scaredy cats | Animal experts share tips on how to avoid spooking pets this Halloween night