Anfield great doesn’t see a Champions League silver lining to end Liverpool’s misery

Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus have crashed out of the Champions League.

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 26: Manager Diego Simeone of Atletico de Madrid reacts from the bench prior to start the UEFA Champions League group B match between Atletico Madrid and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Civitas Metropolitano Stadium on October 26, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) — © Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp’s side have suffered a miserable start to the season, with last weekend’s 2-1 home defeat against Leeds a new low point.

That has inpsired Liverpool hero Aldridge to tell sundayworld.com that the Reds are not ready to win the biggest prize in European football this season.

“Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Juventus were among the big name teams crashing out of the Champions League this week, but I don’t see Liverpool cashing in on the Italian and Spanish sides’ demise on current form,” Aldridge told us.

“Seeing Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid go out of the competition, as well, was enjoyable after all the misery he has inflicted on the game with his brand of tactics in recent years.