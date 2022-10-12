Andy Reid hits back at Jason McAteer after his snipes at Brian Kerr

McAteer made his comments while working as a pundit on beIN Sports, as he suggested senior players did not believe Kerr deserved to be Ireland manager after he succeeded Mick McCarthy in 2003.

Former Ireland winger Andy Reid has hit back at his ex-teammate Jason McAteer after he suggested Brian Kerr was not respected by senior players during his reign as national team boss.

McAteer made his comments while working as a pundit on beIN Sports, as he suggested senior players did not believe Kerr deserved to be Ireland manager after he succeeded Mick McCarthy in 2003.

"You know what football is like. I'll be brutally honest here. I was talking to Brian, our director, before about Brian Kerr. I played for Jack Charlton who won the World Cup, who instantly had the respect of the whole dressing room," said former Liverpool winger McAteer.

"You looked up to him. Jack's tactics weren't great but they worked for us and we looked up to him and we played that way and we got success.

Those comments sparked a quick response from Reid, who suggested Kerr was has always stated that Kerr is one of the best managers he has worked for.

"Very strange comments," Reid wrote on Twitter. “There’s a whole load of us that worked with Brian from when we were kids and we’d have run through brick walls for him and Noel O’Reilly.

"Even the ones that didn’t work with him from young respected him.”