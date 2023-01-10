Ally McCoist in stitches as he recalls Qatari beach meeting with Roy Keane

The duo were working for ITV Sport at the World Cup, with Rangers legend McCoist stumbling across the one-time Celtic midfielder Keane as he lounged on the beach.

Never disturb Roy Keane while he is relaxing on the beach.

That’s the message from football great Ally McCoist, who admits he didn’t fancy trying his luck striking up a conversation with the former Manchester United and Ireland captain on a Qatar beach.

McCoist was reacting to Keane’s story about his first date with wife Theresa, as told on the Tommy Tiernan show last weekend, before he moved onto his own story with Keane from last month.

The duo were working for ITV Sport at the World Cup, with Rangers legend McCoist stumbling across the one-time Celtic midfielder Keane as he lounged on the beach.

Speaking on his talkSPORT radio show, McCoist told the story while struggling to contain his laughter.

"I nipped down to the beach for an hour because I like a wee swim, so I walked down to the beach which was right next to the hotel,” he began.

"There was nobody there, nobody. It wasn’t a massive beach, maybe 80 sunbeds or something, but there’s only one (occupied) sunbed away up on the left hand side, Roy’s sitting on it.

"He’s sitting there with the headphones on, only other person on the beach, and I’m thinking to myself ‘there’s absolutely no danger he wants to see me’.

"Initially I thought ‘I’ll pull up my sunbed right next to him, turn on some Rammstein and see where it takes us!

"I nearly did, I very nearly did, but I thought he’d have killed me. So I walked up to him, I walked all the way along the beach, he’s sitting there with his headphones on.

"He opens one eye, looks at me, and removes the left ear. I went ‘you’ll be delighted to hear I’m not going to sit next to you. I’m going to leave you alone, I just wanted to say hello’. He looked at me, closed his left eye, put his left earplug back in, and stuck a thumb up.”

