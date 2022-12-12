Ryanair faces backlash for mocking England’s World Cup loss

“You just lost a lost of customers with this tweet,” one England fan responded.

Ryanair have struck a nerve with a tweet mocking England’s World Cup loss, with some fans irate about the trolling.

After the squad’s 2-1 loss to France, the airline took to Twitter with a photo of a departures gate and the caption “they’re coming home.”

The jibe was paired with the departures sign reading “South Gate,” a dig at manager Gareth Southgate.

The tongue-in-cheek tweet did not go down well with many England fans, with one saying: “You’ve just lost a lot of customers with this tweet.”

Another said: “Too soon.”

Others took a swing at Ireland’s own World Cup failings.

"Correct me if I’m wrong but Ireland never even got into the group stages let alone out of them for the round of 16 or beyond,” one retorted.

Ryanair doubled down, despite accusations from some Twitter users that they should “put as much effort into customer service and keeping your customers updated when facing 7hour delays with no updates, as you do your advertising campaigns.”

The Irish airline followed up with a snap of a football coasting above a plane in flight – taking a jibe at Harry Kane’s missed penalty that arguably cost the side the win.

"That’s lousy. Did the penalty shot nearly hit one of your planes?” a follower asked.

"Almost did,” Ryanair responded.

The tension did not end there, with one fan cheekily replying: “Well if Ryanair did penalties, we’d still be waiting for it to be kicked.”

Ongoing icy weather has cancelled flights in Ireland and the UK, with both Gatwick and Stansted airports closing last night due to snow.

Ryanair apologised on Twitter for the “weather-related disruptions which are entirely beyond our control.”

The ‘big freeze’ comes as disappointed England fans are travelling home from Qatar following their loss to France on Saturday.

A missed penalty by Harry Kane that soared high over the crossbar cost the England squad an equalising goal.

They have now been eliminated from the World Cup at the quarter final stage, sending France forward in their winning big.