Worry for Johnny Sexton as his World Cup plans are under pressure with Euro chiefs investigating ref row

Johnny Sexton is pictured at Leinster's Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium last month

Johnny Sexton’s World Cup preparations could be thrown into chaos as he sweats on disciplinary charges arising from the controversial conclusion to Leinster’s Champions Cup loss to La Rochelle last month.

Sexton’s post-match approach to referee Jaco Peyper, along with his match officials, following the Dublin defeat is the cause for concern.

According to weekend media reports, the Ireland captain is bracing himself for the results of three counts of misconduct for comments allegedly aimed at the match officials.

A letter sent to Leinster from the EPCR, the competition organisers, reports that the officials claimed the approach by the non-playing captain was “intimidating”.

The out-half could be slapped with as much as a 10-week ban if European rugby’s disciplinary panel throw the book at him.

While this would not affect his participation in the tournament itself, he may only become available for one warm-up game, which would not be ideal given his already lengthy absence with a groin injury sustained in the Six Nations.

Other media subsequently reported that there had also been a major tunnel schemozzle at half-time, in which Sexton and others from both clubs were allegedly involved, although it is believed that an investigation down that avenue reached a dead end.

Sexton and Leinster are in the process of responding to the EPCR letter.

The IRFU and EPCR have declined to comment when contacted by Independent.ie, while Leinster have also been approached for comment.