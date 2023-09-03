Watch: Ronan O’Gara shoved on sideline during La Rochelle’s Top 14 clash

O’Gara kept calm as he stumbled backwards

Ronan O’Gara was shoved aggressively on the sideline in a heated exchange during La Rochelle’s Top 14 clash with Clermont at the Stade Marcel Michelin on Saturday evening.

When a high ball fell at the touchline, O’Gara tried to duck out of the way and as Clermont’s Benjamin Urdapilleta tried to claim possession, he bumped into the Irishman and then proceeded to push O’Gara twice as the Argentine lost his cool.

O’Gara kept calm as he stumbled backwards and after the match, which ended in an 11-10 victory for Clermont with Urdapilleta kicking the winning penalty, the latter claimed O’Gara impeded him on purpose.

“With the adrenaline, I sometimes have a few excesses but he is smart, I think he did it on purpose to prevent me from receiving the ball,” Urdapilleta told Canal+.

“At the time of the action, we were behind in the score, so it was complicated. But it’s sport, it can happen. Once the match is over, you forget.”