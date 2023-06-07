Munster confirm place for Cork U-20 hurling star Ben O’Connor in their academy

Ben O'Connor was a key man in the Cork U-20's All-Ireland triumph over Offaly

Munster have confirmed that Cork’s young hurling prospect Ben O’Connor will join the province’s rugby academy this summer.

O’Connor (19) played his final hurling game during the Cork U-20s’ All-Ireland success last weekend when he starred at centre-back.

A talented all-rounder, O’Connor joins the Munster academy after winning two All-Ireland medals with Cork – at minor level in 2021 and with the U-20s on Sunday.

He caught the rugby bug when he went to school at PBC, where he played a leading role in this year’s Senior Cup title from full-back.

He was also a Senior Cup finalist with PBC last year and has lined out for Munster and Ireland at U-19 level this season.

O’Connor follows his fellow Cork native Pa Campbell into the Munster set-up after he opted to pursue his dream of becoming a professional rugby player.

Campbell will graduate from the academy into the senior squad this summer, along with lock Cian Hurley.

Munster’s new academy recruits also include Ireland U-20 Grand Slam winners Brian Gleeson and George Hadden, plus Dylan Hicks and Shay McCarthy.

Gleeson, another underage hurling star with Tipperary, is a hugely talented back-row prospect, who has been tipped for big things in rugby.

The powerful Gleeson (19) was still eligible for the Ireland U-19s this season but earned a place in the U-20s side for the Six Nations and was a standout performer as they clinched the Grand Slam, winning two player-of-the-match awards.

He also featured for Garryowen in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League this season.

From Gorey RFC in Wexford, Hadden (20) started all five games at loosehead for the Ireland U-20s this season.

Bantry Bay and Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí out-half Hicks (18) joins the academy straight from school.

Hicks helped Bantry Bay win the Munster clubs boys U-18 Cup in March two months after playing a part in Bheanntraí’s first win in the Senior Cup.

Hicks also played for the Munster U-18 Clubs team and was capped by the Ireland U-18 Schools side.

McCarthy joins the academy, having trained with the squad since the start of the year.

The 19-year-old winger lined out for the Ireland U-20s in 2022 and came up through the ranks at Richmond and has featured extensively for Young Munster in recent seasons.

As with previous years, Munster have said there may be more additions to the academy squad throughout the upcoming new season.

2023/24 Munster Academy

Year 3: Tony Butler, Ethan Coughlan, Mark Donnelly, Edwin Edogbo, Daniel Okeke.

Year 2: Fionn Gibbons, Darragh McSweeney, Evan O’Connell, Jack Oliver, Ruadhán Quinn, Kieran Ryan.

Year 1: Brian Gleeson, George Hadden, Dylan Hicks, Shay McCarthy, Ben O’Connor.