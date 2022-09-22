Leinster set for more upheaval as Stuart Lancaster in line for Racing 92 move

Speculation is mounting that Stuart Lancaster is set to end his tenure with Leinster by joining Racing 92 at the end of the season.

Lancaster has long been linked with a move to the Parisian giants, who appear to have stepped up their pursuit of the man they have identified to lead the club forward.

According to recent reports in France, Lancaster has been lined up to take over from Racing’s current head coach Laurent Travers. With Travers expected to take on more of a director of rugby role, the big-spending Racing are in the market for a head/senior coach to have a hands-on role with the team.

Lancaster has had a hugely positive impact at Leinster since he joined the club in 2016, and while he is under contract until the end of the season, Racing have made their move to lure the highly-regarded 52-year-old.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is also out of contract next summer, and although he has a rolling deal agreement, these are uncertain times for the province, who have already recently lost Felipe Contepomi and Denis Leamy from their backroom team.