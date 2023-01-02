Leinster Rugby apologise for playing 'Up the Ra' song at RDS after Connacht defeat
The song, which features the lyrics 'Ooh Ah, Up the Ra!', came on over the tannoy as the players did a lap of honour after their 41-12 win and was faded out after one verse and chorus.
Leinster have apologised after the controversial Wolfe Tones song 'Celtic Symphony' was played at the RDS after last night's win over Connacht.
The song was previously played in full at an empty RDS after Leinster beat Munster on March 27, 2021.
However, it gained notoriety in October when the Ireland Women's team were videoed singing the chorus in the dressing-room of Hampden Park as they celebrated qualifying for the World Cup.
UEFA subsequently fined the FAI €20,000 for "the violation of the basic rules of decent conduct" after the incident, while manager Vera Pauw apologised unreservedly.
A Leinster spokesperson issued a statement apologising for the song being played: “A song was played over the PA at the RDS Arena this evening that shouldn’t have been played.
"Leinster Rugby has taken measures to ensure it doesn’t happen again and apologises sincerely for its use and for any offence caused.”
