Johnny Sexton insists there are ‘no excuses’ as he returns for Ireland

Ireland captain ready for World Cup duty

Captain Jonathan Sexton during an Ireland rugby media conference at the Mercure Hotel in Bordeaux, France. Photo: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

It may be coming up on six months since Johnny Sexton last played, but the Ireland captain fully expects to hit the ground running after being named in the team to play in Saturday’s World Cup opener against Romania.

The Ireland squad arrived in Bordeaux from their base in Tours this afternoon, as the intensity ramps up in the match city.

Sexton has overcome the groin injury that he picked up in Ireland's Grand Slam win over England last March, and with his three-game ban now completed, Andy Farrell has wasted no time in restoring his talismanic out-half to the starting team.

The 38-year-old has generally been able to build momentum quickly following long lay-offs, and he’s confident he will be able to do so again this weekend.

"I'm delighted to be back,” Sexton said.

“Playing for Ireland is always special, extra special when it comes to World Cups so I'm very, very happy to be back in the team. I'm really looking forward to it now

“Getting back fit from the injury was the first challenge and then once I got back from that then being able to reintegrate with the team and getting back to speed.

“When you're a little bit behind at the start, you've got to work harder to stay fit and improve your fitness, so that's what I've tried to do over the last couple of months.

“How we've trained will help me hopefully, we've trained hard and we've trained very much like you'd expect us to. Hopefully it will pay off on Saturday.

“Hopefully I can go out and play well and have a good performance. I expect that of myself. There are no excuses in that regard.

“Once I got over the injury, then the three games off and once I knew I was there I've just been focused on this game for the last couple of months. Looking forward to it now and finally getting back out on the pitch.”

Sexton admitted that there was a mixture of nerves and excitement ahead of his fourth World Cup, and although it will be his first as captain, his determined approach will remain the same.

“Very much so. Like it probably is for every player,” he continued.

“The excitement of getting into an amazing stadium, I'm sure the Irish will travel like they always do and it's a very different atmosphere to what you normally get at rugby matches.

“It's very much like a soccer World Cup atmosphere, the ones I've been involved in to date, and we're looking forward to that. But also with that comes a bit of nerves.

“We've built to this moment for the last four years, so now it's finally here the nerves come in. But it's about embracing them and going out and trying to play our best.

“Every World Cup is special. I know we always get tarnished that we haven’t got past a quarter-final.

“But we have some amazing memories at World Cups. We have been very successful in our pools over the years, come away with some big, big victories.

“A lot of good memories from World Cups, obviously a few of them have ended badly. We are very much looking forward to it. We’re not carrying that baggage or anything with us.

“We haven’t looked past this game to be honest. We do know what’s ahead in terms of the group that we’re in is incredible, so it’s all about getting out of our pool for the moment.

“If we can do that, we will worry about the quarter-final if we get there.”

With the temperature expected to go above 30 degrees come kick-off on Saturday, water breaks would be used in such a scenario, but Sexton says Ireland must adjust to the heat rather than use it as an excuse.

“It’s something that we did prepare on the off chance we did get a game like this, so we are prepared for it,” he added.

“It’s unusual in September, I lived here a few years ago for a couple of years and I can’t remember September ever being this hot, even down south.

“So, it is a bit strange but we will adapt and it’ll be the same for both teams, so no excuses there.”