James Lowe warns Six Nations rivals that ‘Ireland have yet to hit top gear’
James Lowe has sent out a warning to Ireland’s Six Nations rivals by insisting that he and Ireland team-mates have not yet hit top gear.
The winger, who has scored a try in each of Ireland’s wins over Wales and France, believes there is still much more to come.
Ireland travel to Rome on Saturday expecting to make it three wins from three, though they are likely to do so without Johnny Sexton, who’s recovering from a groin injury. Ross Byrne is set to start in Sexton’s place, while hooker Dan Sheehan has declared himself fully fit after missing the France game due to a hamstring issue.
Lowe is likely to continue on the left wing, and called on Ireland to deliver what he feels would be their first 80-minute performance of the campaign. “Obviously outcome-wise, we’re very, very happy, two very good wins, but there are things to work on,” Lowe said. “I don’t want to say too much of a cliché here but we weren’t good enough in some aspects of our game and it was nice to be able to reflect on it in a down week and hopefully implement it and be better against Italy.
“I think the team is playing very, very well at the moment. Everyone has got a proper understanding of their roles and responsibilities in the week and Saturday is when we get to express it.
“Things are going well, we need to hold onto the momentum. We know performance is the main thing, and we don’t think we’ve put in a complete 80 (-minute performance) yet.”
Today's Headlines
RUM-BLED | Dublin woman with ‘record’ 856 convictions is jailed for shoplifting rum
dramatic rescue | Irishman plucked to safety after getting stranded on sheer cliff face in Spain
Irish Government sign off a range of further cost-of-living support measures
TERMINATED | Dublin woman drops lawsuit over alleged assault on Conor McGregor’s yacht
Conor McGregor says ‘click, clack, the Mac is back’ in bizarre video on Instagram
SCARE PORT | Dublin Airport demands ‘severe punishments’ as flights suspended by drone again
Not Dundon yet | Teen gang member sparks huge raids on Dundon brothers’ old HQ in Limerick
Pubspy - Gowran, Co Kilkenny | This Gowran pub is a Cleere winner with us as friendly barman served up €5 pints
Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte to miss RB Leipzig clash due to illness, says Guardiola
'NEW TEAMMATE' | RTE star Anna Geary announces she’s pregnant with first child