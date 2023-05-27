‘It’s like walking around Cork or Limerick or Tipperary!’ – Peter O’Mahony hails Munster’s travelling support for URC final

It may be 13,300km from home, but there was no stopping the Red Army from making the journey to South Africa and captain Peter O’Mahony said the area around the team’s hotel in Cape Town is like being in Cork, Limerick or Tipperary this weekend.

Organisers believe more than 2,000 Irish fans have taken a myriad of routes to get to the South African city where the men in red take on the Stormers in the hope of ending their 12 year wait for a trophy. The cost of packages was set at more than €2,200.

They began arriving earlier in the week and the sound of their singing has echoed around the bars of the ‘Mother City’ where they’ve been made to feel most welcome.

Jack Crowley’s late drop-goal to beat Leinster secured their place in the final and many fans couldn’t pass up the opportunity to see their team hopefully win the URC title.

“We are constantly taken aback by the turnout of our supporters,” O’Mahony said.

"Normally you're talking about within Europe and it's relatively short distance even though it is still a huge expense but it is a long way to come and it is an expensive trip and, you know, walking around our area that we're staying in, it's like walking around Cork or Limerick or Tipperary or someplace, you know, you can turn a corner without bumping into someone.

"It means a huge amount to us and I'm sure it will stand to us tomorrow.”

Cork couple Jim and Anne Dillon spoke to Independent.ie in Cape Town ahead of the game.

“It’s 12 years since Munster won a trophy, so this is an opportunity that couldn’t be missed,” Jim said.

“I wasn’t planning on coming, but next thing my wife said ‘will we go?’ and I said ‘why not?’ and here we are.

“We’re looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be tough, they have a strong team out and I have a gut feeling and I hope I’m right.

“I’ve been to seven semi-finals and seven defeats, it’d be nice to win a trophy.

“The fans come in from anywhere, we’ve friends who are going via Istanbul – it’s something else.

“The people here are so friendly.”

Former player Alan Quinlan paid tribute to the members of the red army who made the trip.

“Munster fans have had a lot of heartache and disappointment - but a big number will have travelled to South Africa for this opportunity,” the flanker, who is working for Premier Sports this weekend, said from Cape Town.

“Graham Rowntree has done a great job, been really honest in his appraisals and that’s really connected with fans. He’ll know about these traditions from his time at Leicester. It’s going to be a real cauldron for Munster and their fans to be out there and block out the home noise.”