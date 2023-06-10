Ireland rugby international Jean Kleyn named in South Africa squad

Jean Kleyn - who has five caps for Ireland - has been named in the South Africa squad

Ireland rugby international Jean Kleyn has been named in South Africa’s Rugby Championship squad pending the outcome of an eligibility application.

Kleyn, who was born in South Africa and qualified for Ireland on residency grounds, has played five tests for his adopted nation all coming in 2019.

The towering lock played a key role in Munster’s URC title win this season but was overlooked for Andy Farrell’s 42-man World Cup training squad.

World Rugby changed their eligibility requirements in January of 2022 to allow some players to switch country allegiances despite having already played international rugby.

Players must meet the below criteria to apply for an immediate transfer.

The player must stand-down from international rugby for 36 months

The player must either be born in the country to which they wish to transfer or have a parent or grandparent born in that country

Under the revised Regulation 8 criteria, a player may only change union once and each case will be subject to approval by the World Rugby Regulations Committee to preserve integrity

Fellow Munster second row RG Snyman was also named in the squad after a catalogue of injury issues over the last two years. There was no place for Leinster forward Jason Jenkins.

In the squad announcement, South Africa Rugby said a decision on Kleyn’s availability ‘is expected to be received soon’.