Ireland player ratings: Few stand-out performances in opening tour defeat to Maori All Blacks

Cian Healy of Ireland tackles Tamaiti Williams of Maori All Blacks from which he sustained a leg injury during the clash at the FMG Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Here’s how Andy Farrell’s side rated in the opening game of their New Zealand summer tour.

Jimmy O'Brien – 3

Not exactly memorable, his kicking helped create the first two Maoris scores and just to compound it all his boot and chase ended up with Ireland conceding their fourth try.

Jordan Larmour – 4

Never really had an opportunity to carve things open. There was one good hit from a restart and just couldn’t get his hands on one Frawley cross-kick. Just not involved enough. 4

James Hume – 4

Started the game with a neat half-break but, from there, it was mostly back-foot stuff until one rare carry ended up with him having to depart with an injury.

Bundee Aki – 5

Back on his old stomping ground and it was appropriate that he scored. Looked a bit punctured for one home team try though the skipper never stopped battling.

Keith Earls – 4

As with Larmour, it looked a thankless task on a damp night in Hamilton. The Maoris found plenty of space down his flank and when with the ball there was no room.

Ciarán Frawley – 4

This looked a big ask and so it proved. Landed his kicks but, from hand, it wasn’t really on the money while missing touch late on pretty much summed things up.

Craig Casey – 5

Always a livewire, his ability to break around the fringes was far too rarely viewed. Missed a tackle for the fourth try and seemed less prominent as the game wore on.

Jeremy Loughman – 4

Was off for an HIA before a minute was up but did return for more game-time on debut. One memorable carry and then departed at half-time. Did not return for Healy.

Dave Heffernan – 5

Bagged one useful intercept but this will be recalled for the tap and goes near the line when the Connacht man knocked on at the third attempt to drive over.

Tom O'Toole – 6

Some nice handling and busy in the tackle zone, his slip left the hole for Weber’s try but there was good support for a Coombes drive and he did the full 80.

Joe McCarthy – 5

Quite the challenge to make your debut in New Zealand and wasn’t sharp enough for Weber’s try. Stayed the distance though and had a better second half.

Kieran Treadwell – 5

Won a restart when Ireland were in the game and was calling the lineouts. Was taken off early in the second half which may suggest he will be involved on Saturday.

Cian Prendergast – 4

A bit of a mixed bag for another on debut. The breakdown did not go well and there were missed tackles. One highlight was an ambitious offload from the touchline.

Nick Timoney – 5

Came close to barrelling over and there were occasional flashes of what he can do when with the ball. But, as with his team-mates, it was all just too inconsistent.

Gavin Coombes – 6

Came into this as a player of promise but, again, Ireland’s physicality and discipline was off the money. Gave Aki his assist and scored his own try before a very late departure. 6

REPLACEMENTS

Michael Lowry (for Hume 49 mins) – 3

Hardly got a sniff of the ball

Niall Scannell (for Heffernan 61 mins) – 6

Just off the plane and did a decent job

Cian Healy (for Loughman 1-13 mins and half-time-69 mins) – 5

Unfortunately shipped a bad looking injury

Joey Carbery (for O’Brien 60 mins) – 4

Hardly vintage and played centre

Finlay Bealham (for Healy 69 mins) – 4

Brought on at loosehead and survived

Ryan Baird (for Treadwell 61 mins) – 5

At least brought some energy

Jack Conan (for Coombes 79mins) – N/A