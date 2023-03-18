Ireland player ratings as Johnny Sexton signs off from Six Nations in style
Dan Sheehan catches the eye on a glorious evening in Dublin.
Ireland’s heroes secured Grand Slam glory after beating England and here is now they rated at the Aviva Stadium:
Hugo Keenan: Excellent until failing an HIA after Freddie Steward’s challenge. 7
Mack Hansen: Made a couple of impactful runs and shut down Henry Arundell. 7
Robbie Henshaw: Ran in the crucial try in the final quarter. Committed. 7
Bundee Aki: Muscular display in Ireland’s midfield, breaking the gain line. 8
James Lowe: Unable to make a significant impact but generally tidy. 7
Johnny Sexton: Became the Six Nations’ highest points scorer in his final game. 8
Jamison Gibson-Park: A threat in open play, ensuring England could not rest. 7
Andrew Porter: Full of fire for the biggest match of his life. 7
Dan Sheehan: Scored two fine tries and Ireland’s most impactful forward. 8
Tadhg Furlong: Not a vintage day for an Irish scrum that struggled. 7
Ryan Baird: A bundle of energy in the engine room. Made a key turnover. 8
James Ryan: Overshadowed by Baird but still outstanding. 7
Peter O’Mahony: The grafter in Ireland’s back row emptied the tanks. 7
Josh van der Flier: All action display from the world player of the year. 8
Caelan Doris: Such a force at number eight and took the fight to England. 7
Replacements: Jack Conan made a telling contribution. 7
England
Freddie Steward: Controversial red card ended his match just before half-time. 5
Anthony Watson: Came into his own when filling in for Steward at full-back. 7
Henry Slade: A gutsy afternoon from a player known for his elegance. 7
Manu Tuilagi: Fully committed to the cause but not the force of old. 6
Henry Arundell: Touched the ball a few times but always in heavy traffic. 6
Owen Farrell: England needed his fight and the captain stepped up. 7
Jack van Poortvliet: Better than recent games but still unconvincing. 6
Ellis Genge: Demanded England show their ‘dog’ and he typified the spirit. 7
Jamie George: Vastly-improved display from the hooker who scored a try. 7
Kyle Sinckler: Best display of the Six Nations for the tighthead. 7
Maro Itoje: Another player who saved his best until last. Big shift. 7
David Ribbans: Filled the boots of Ollie Chessum with aplomb. 6
Lewis Ludlam: Refused to take a backwards step on a tough afternoon. 7
Jack Willis: Required a response after the France debacle and he delivered in spades. 8
Alex Dombrandt: Not the display he needed to silence doubts over his Test pedigree. 6
Replacements: Dan Cole came on for his 100th cap but why was Marcus Smith not used? 5
Today's Headlines
TWIN TERRORS | CCTV captures moment sisters abandon baby in a buggy to attack another woman in Longford
Healy unfair | Una Healy blasts ‘middle-aged Love Island’ and says she won’t apply after ending throuple
Remanded | Man charged with murdering mother-of-two in house blaze in North Dublin
Horror Attacks | Shop worker punched so hard during robbery says, ‘I was afraid I’d lose my sight’
ROBBERY CHARGE | Mum and son charged after drunk man was allegedly thrown from moving fake taxi
Slam-tastic | It’s a green day as Ireland win Grand Slam in Dublin for the first time
Connections | How Patrick Irwin built his drug empire through close ties with South American traffickers
KNIFE PRODUCED | Trainee barista (25) jailed for ‘horrendous attack’ on woman outside her home
sealed with a kiss | Influencer Lynn Kelly officially weds partner in Dublin months after Italian wedding
WITNESS APPEAL | Four teenagers rushed to hospital after a horror crash in Co Kildare