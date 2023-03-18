Ireland player ratings as Johnny Sexton signs off from Six Nations in style

Dan Sheehan catches the eye on a glorious evening in Dublin.

Ulster's Rob Herring dots down for Ireland's fourth try — © Getty Images

Ireland’s heroes secured Grand Slam glory after beating England and here is now they rated at the Aviva Stadium:

Hugo Keenan: Excellent until failing an HIA after Freddie Steward’s challenge. 7

Mack Hansen: Made a couple of impactful runs and shut down Henry Arundell. 7

Robbie Henshaw: Ran in the crucial try in the final quarter. Committed. 7

Bundee Aki: Muscular display in Ireland’s midfield, breaking the gain line. 8

James Lowe: Unable to make a significant impact but generally tidy. 7

Johnny Sexton: Became the Six Nations’ highest points scorer in his final game. 8

Jamison Gibson-Park: A threat in open play, ensuring England could not rest. 7

Andrew Porter: Full of fire for the biggest match of his life. 7

Dan Sheehan: Scored two fine tries and Ireland’s most impactful forward. 8

Tadhg Furlong: Not a vintage day for an Irish scrum that struggled. 7

Ryan Baird: A bundle of energy in the engine room. Made a key turnover. 8

James Ryan: Overshadowed by Baird but still outstanding. 7

Peter O’Mahony: The grafter in Ireland’s back row emptied the tanks. 7

Josh van der Flier: All action display from the world player of the year. 8

Caelan Doris: Such a force at number eight and took the fight to England. 7

Replacements: Jack Conan made a telling contribution. 7

England

Freddie Steward: Controversial red card ended his match just before half-time. 5

Anthony Watson: Came into his own when filling in for Steward at full-back. 7

Henry Slade: A gutsy afternoon from a player known for his elegance. 7

Manu Tuilagi: Fully committed to the cause but not the force of old. 6

Henry Arundell: Touched the ball a few times but always in heavy traffic. 6

Owen Farrell: England needed his fight and the captain stepped up. 7

Jack van Poortvliet: Better than recent games but still unconvincing. 6

Ellis Genge: Demanded England show their ‘dog’ and he typified the spirit. 7

Jamie George: Vastly-improved display from the hooker who scored a try. 7

Kyle Sinckler: Best display of the Six Nations for the tighthead. 7

Maro Itoje: Another player who saved his best until last. Big shift. 7

David Ribbans: Filled the boots of Ollie Chessum with aplomb. 6

Lewis Ludlam: Refused to take a backwards step on a tough afternoon. 7

Jack Willis: Required a response after the France debacle and he delivered in spades. 8

Alex Dombrandt: Not the display he needed to silence doubts over his Test pedigree. 6

Replacements: Dan Cole came on for his 100th cap but why was Marcus Smith not used? 5