Ireland kick off U-20 World Cup with thrilling draw against England

Ireland 34 England 34

Andrew Osborne of Ireland on the attack during the U20 Rugby World Cup match against England at Paarl Gymnasium in Paarl, South Africa. Photo by Shaun Roy/Sportsfile

We aren’t conditioned to watch rugby in June outside of Lions tours but for this tournament you should make an exception.

Uniquely, it’s a World Cup where Ireland’s under-20s travelled with expectations of a podium finish. This opener against England in Paarl, near Cape Town, was a savagely contested Test after which both sides have one foot in limbo. Draws can do that to you.

For Richie Murphy, his side have lost a key man in Hugh Cooney, who was sent off on the home straight for a high challenge which left him needing a HIA. So the game against Australia on Thursday is a win or bust affair.

In the circumstances Ireland were happy to get the ball off the field and take the draw, down to 14 men and struggling to keep England out. If England will be annoyed with themselves to have failed to put Ireland away, then their opponents will be livid for taking a nap when they had established what should have been a winning lead.

They will backtrack to a scrum just outside the England 22, deep into the final quarter, where Ireland held all the aces and managed to drop their cards. In the space of a few minutes a 34-24 lead for Ireland became a tie game, thanks in part to the flawless kicking of England’s Connor Slevin who hit five from five.

In the green corner, meanwhile, Sam Prendergast was having a nightmare off the tee. He was zero from four before putting two conversions over after tries from Henry McErlean and Cooney. Given Ireland had survived a yellow card and dug themselves out of a hole to establish that 34-24 lead, it was pretty poor game management to let England back into the game.

And what a game it was. When England lost to Georgia in a friendly building up to this tournament it floated Ireland’s boat, but the meeting in Musgrave Park three months ago was always going to be a better benchmark. England had been very good that day, in brutal conditions, and as it unfolded you could see Ireland’s Grand Slam falling at the final fence.

They have a hugely powerful side driven by scrum-half Charlie Bracken – son of Kyran Bracken, of Skerries fame – who knows the value of bouncing off the back of go-forward ball. He was it all the time in the first half especially, checking Ireland’s defenders for a moment, which is all you need when your carriers are that powerful.

It was a cracking game of barely bridled physicality, where the contest at the breakdown was a game in itself. French referee Luc Ramos was up for it all and pitched his tent in the poachers’ camp. Despite the heavy track – whatever it is about the South African Cape they struggle to manage their pitches – the pace was hectic and the time afforded tackled players to get the ball back was barely measurable.

This gave us a game of many turnovers. Ireland were the beneficiaries twice within five metres of their own line in the first half, and suffered a bit further up the pitch. To that end flanker Diarmuid Mangan will regret landing on his back after Ireland had made hay at yet another botched England lineout.

At half time Ireland looked good at 15-10 ahead following tries from Prendergast, George Hadden and James McNabney but a woeful third quarter, including the yellow card for Mangan, saw England turn it round to the tune of 24-15. Ireland’s comeback – through those tries from McErlean and Cooney – had the look of a champion team about it, but the speed of their demise suggested they have a bit to go yet.

It will be reassuring for Murphy that his players scaled the first climb but maddening how quickly they tumbled back down to the bottom. Australia have come to this tournament off the back of a drawn series with New Zealand and will fancy their chances on Thursday after this. Make a note in your diary for Thursday morning.

Scorers:

Ireland 34 (G Hadden, J McNabney, R Quinn, H McErlean, H Cooney try each; C Prendergast try, con 2)

England 34 (J Cusick two tries, A Opoku-Fordjour one try, penalty try; C Slevin pen 2, con 3)

Ireland: H McErlean; A Osborne (J Nicholson 74), H Cooney (rc 76), J Devine, H Gavin; S Prendergast, F Gunne; G Hadden (G Morris ht), G McCarthy (capt), P McCarthy, E O’Connell (C Irvine 56), C O’Tighearnaigh, D Mangan (yc 49-59), R Quinn (B Gleeson 58) , J McNabney

England: S Harris (L Johnson 66), T Elliott, R Ma’asi-White, J Woodward, J Jenkins (J Cusick 48), C Slevin, C Bracken (N Thomas 73); A Opoku-Fordjour (A McArthur 68), F Theobald-Thomas (N Jibulu 46), A Fasogban (J Halliwell 68), H Cuckson (N Michelow 60), L Chessum, F Carnduff, G Fisilau, C Cunningham-South (T Woodman 73).

Referee: L Ramos (France)