Ireland dealt injury blow as Tadhg Beirne is ruled out of Six Nations

Tadhg Beirne suffered the injury in the second half of the win against France. Image: Sportsfile. — © SPORTSFILE

Ireland second row Tadhg Beirne will miss the remainder of the Guinness Six Nations after being ruled out for up to 12 weeks with an ankle injury.

The 31-year-old Munster player will undergo surgery today, having been forced off early in the second half of Saturday’s 32-19 win over France in Dublin.

Beirne, who has started his country’s last 14 Tests, left the Aviva Stadium on crutches.

“Tadhg Beirne will undergo surgery today on the ankle injury he sustained in Saturday’s win over France,” read a tweet from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

“Unfortunately, Tadhg will be ruled out for up to 12 weeks.”

Ireland coach Andy Farrell said following the weekend game that Beirne’s issue “did not look great”, with his fears subsequently confirmed.

Grand Slam-chasing Ireland sit top of the championship table on the back of bonus-point wins over Wales and France ahead of a round-three trip to Italy on February 25.

Ulster captain Iain Henderson replaced Beirne on Saturday and is the obvious choice to come into the second row to partner James Ryan in Rome.

Leinster pair Ryan Baird and Joe McCarthy and Connacht’s Cian Prendergast are the other options available to Farrell.

Beirne has emerged as a key man under Andy Farrell, starting all three tests in the series win against New Zealand last summer, while also making a strong start to this year’s Six Nations.

The Kildare native toured South Africa with the Lions in 2021, and is now also in line to miss Munster’s trip to the country for their Champions Cup last 16 tie against the Sharks in early April.