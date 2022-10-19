Injury list causing headache for Andy Farrell ahead of squad announcement for November Tests
Farrell was still finalising his squad yesterday due to a high number of injury concerns ahead of the games against South Africa, Fiji and Australia next month.
Andy Farrell has been left to count the cost of last weekend’s URC action, as the Ireland head coach gets set to name his squad for the November internationals.
Even after he announces his squad this afternoon, Farrell could be facing further headaches this weekend, particularly with Leinster and Munster going head-to-head at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
Tadhg Beirne has joined the growing list of crocked locks, with Iain Henderson, James Ryan (both knee), Kieran Treadwell (chest) and Ryan Baird (head) struggling.
Beirne is awaiting scan results on a groin injury, as is Craig Casey who may be set for a start against the Springboks on November 5, as first-choice scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park hasn’t played yet this season due to a hamstring issue.
Two of Farrell’s preferred back-three options are also yet to feature this term, as full-back Hugo Keenan (abdomen and knee) and winger James Lowe (calf) look to make it back on time. The Ireland boss will likely give all of his front-liners every chance to prove their fitness.
Several players from the Emerging Ireland tour will be hoping to earn a call-up, with Munster lock Tom Ahern and out-half Jack Crowley among those uncapped players who impressed in South Africa recently.
Johnny Sexton is set to captain the squad for the veteran out-half’s final Autumn Nations Series before he hangs up his boots following next year’s World Cup.
Farrell is already without Rónan Kelleher (hamstring), which means the three hookers, Dan Sheehan, Rob Herring and Dave Heffernan, who travelled to New Zealand as part of the initial squad for the summer tour, are expected to get the nod again.
