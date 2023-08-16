Gavin Coombes among five players axed from Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad

Andy Farrell wields axe ahead of next month’s kick-off in France

Gavin Coombes is one of five players axed from Ireland's World Cup squad

Andy Farrell has made the first major cuts to his Rugby World Cup squad, with Gavin Coombes, Kieran Treadwell, Caolin Blade, Calvin Nash and Jamie Osborne released back to their provinces.

With loosehead prop Jeremy Loughman now training with the squad, there is now 38 players in the Ireland camp ahead of this Saturday’s clash with England.

Blade and Nash both came off the bench in the warm-up game against Italy, while the other three leave without having played a minute.

Farrell’s decision, which comes ahead of him naming his full 33-man squad on Monday week, clarifies his thinking on the final selection.

Much depends on his thinking on the split between forwards and backs he could take, but the key decisions appear to rest at hooker, back-five of the scrum, midfield and the back three.

The release of Treadwell indicates that Leinster’s rising star Joe McCarthy is in line to travel, while hooker Tom Stewart stays in camp amidst concerns over Ronan Kelleher’s fitness.

Ireland have not provided an update on Jack Conan’s injury since he limped off with a foot issue against Italy, but the release of Munster No 8 Coombes indicates that they’re hopeful he’ll make it. Cian Prendergast could get another chance to impress this weekend.

Jacob Stockdale remains in the mix as he vies with Keith Earls and Stuart McCloskey for what looks like the final spot in the backs, while Cian Prendergast is another who will hope for game-time this weekend ahead of the trip to Bayonne where Ireland face Samoa on Saturday week.

Farrell is expected to name a strong side for the final home warm-up game, with Keith Earls expected to win his 100th cap.

World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, Dan Sheehan, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Mack Hansen and Hugo Keenan are all in line for their first appearances of the campaign.