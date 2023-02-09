France name unchanged Six Nations team for Ireland clash

France captain Antoine Dupont is tackled by Italy's Niccolo' Cannone, and teammate Simone Ferrari during their Six Nations clash in Rome last Sunday. — © AP

France have named an unchanged team for Saturday's crunch Six Nations clash with Ireland.

Despite struggling to an opening day victory against Italy in Rome and having a six-day turnaround from the game, Fabien Galthié has kept faith with the XV that started that game while making two changes on the bench.

France will be led by star scrum-half Antoine Dupont, who partners Romain Ntamack in the midfield while Yoram Moefana joins Gael Fickou in midfield.

Thomas Ramos starts at full-back, with Damian Penaud on the right wing and last week's try-scoring debutant Ethan Dumortier on the left.

Up front, the Toulouse pair of Cyril Baille and Julian Marchand are joined by giant La Rochelle prop Uini Atonio in the front-row, with Thibaud Flament and Paul Willemse providing ballast behind.

Anthony Jelonch, Charles Ollivon and Gregory Alldritt form the back-row.

On the bench, Francois Cros and Baptiste Couillard come in for Thomas Lavault and Nolann le Garrac in the only changes to the matchday 23.

Andy Farrell names his Ireland team later today, with doubts persisting over Dan Sheehan and Conor Murray.