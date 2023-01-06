Connacht rugby player (21) to chop his famous mullet for charity

Darragh Murray’s iconic hair is getting the chop in aid of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice.

A Connacht rugby player (21) known for his luscious locks is set to lose his mullet for charity this weekend.

Darragh Murray’s iconic hair is getting the chop in aid of LauraLynn Children’s Hospice and Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

The up-and-coming athlete is doing ‘Locks for Love’ – donating a wig and raising needed funds for kids with life-limiting conditions.

"While I’m hugely excited about the game which will remain my focus between now and kick-off, it will be nice to take a little weight off my shoulders afterwards,” the 21-year-old said.

“I’m still relatively new to the professional rugby environment but through my teammates, Connacht Rugby and Rugby Players Ireland I have learned that it’s important to use our profile and influence in positive ways for our communities.

"My hair cut is a small gesture but one I am happy to make for such good causes.”

Darragh has been holding out on a “much-needed hair cut to ensure his hair would benefit the Little Princess Trust to be used to provide real hair wigs for children who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment.”

In the aftermath of Saturday’s match against the Sharks at The Sportsground in Galway, Murray will lose his mullet.

It will be the 21-year-old’s home debut for Connacht.

He has so far raised over €1.5k for the cause, with supporters congratulating the rising sport star on his efforts.

"Love the mullet!” one said. “Take care and best of luck.”

"Well done Darragh,” another wrote. “Great work on and off the pitch.”

LauraLynn provides specialist palliative care for children with life-limiting conditions and supports for their families across the country.

Rugby Players Ireland has made a strong partnership with the children’s hospice, organising a number of fundraisers to support the cause – including ice-cold sea swims across the country in the run-up to Christmas.

Darragh Murray’s fundraiser for LauraLynn Ireland’s Children Hospice can be found here.