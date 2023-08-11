Cian Healy reveals why Roy Keane’s visited Ireland’s rugby World Cup camp

Keane dropped into the Ireland camp while on holiday in Portugal

Cian Healy has downplayed the significance of Roy Keane’s visit to Ireland training in Portugal yesterday, as the veteran prop revealed that the former Ireland and Man United captain did not formally address the squad.

Keane, along with three-time major winner Padraig Harrington and singer Niall Horan, were in the Algarve and dropped into Ireland’s session.

As Healy was still running through drills against the Portuguese national team, he did not get a chance to catch up with Keane.

“I have no idea what he was doing there to be honest,” Healy said.

“He wasn’t in camp, he was at the side of the pitch watching training. I don’t know, I didn’t get to chat to him, I was training.

“Some of the lads that had already done their part of the session would have said hello or whatever, but I’m pretty sure it wasn’t a scheduled thing. He was just on holidays here and showed up for a look.”

Healy is set to feature at his fourth World Cup and he insisted that the atmosphere in the squad is as good as it has ever been.

“It’s a great buzz,” the 35-year-old said.

“A really good camp to be in. A lot of fun, a lot of time together on and off the pitch, especially over here, we’ve got nice time in the afternoon to spend a bit of time with the group and break off to spend a bit of time with families as well.

“So it’s really good. It’s a really positive camp and we’re working hard. We’re working very hard when we’re on and we’re recovering very hard when we’re off so it’s a good mix.

“It’s very hard to go into the life of comparing pre-training campaigns and stuff like that. What we haven’t done this time round is the kind of mindless running up and down the pitch. Now we did it today as a top-up but that was the first time we’ve done it this preseason.

“All of our fitness has been through rugby and in the sessions the skills are very sharp. Players are on and going well so it’s a nice change up, way of doing it for sure.”

Ireland have a weekend off before they welcome England to Dublin on Saturday week.

Steve Borthwick named his England squad for the World Cup earlier this week, and with Andy Farrell not due to confirm his 33-man group until August 28, Healy is not fussed by having to wait another couple of weeks.

“I don't have much of a view on it,” he added.

“Each to their own I suppose. I'd say some lads in here would love for it to be named already and some lads are happy to wait it out.

“I suppose the continued competition is a really good thing and players are continually pushing on, but across the board we have that, whether it's a final squad or a wider squad.

"There's a saying in rugby, 'Are the bibs the best, or are the bibs getting dominated?' If you're in the bibs, you're playing pretty well and in here it's a very high standard.

“I don't think it makes too much of a difference to be honest.”